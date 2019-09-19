STOYSTOWN – Rockwood won its fourth consecutive WestPAC golf championship and Rockets junior Vileska Gelpi claimed her third straight individual crown on Thursday at Oakbrook Golf Club.
Gelpi shot a 1-over-par 72, which was three strokes better than runner-up Brady Atchinson of Rockwood.
The Rockets’ Chase Bouras and Conemaugh Township’s Grace Thomas tied for third place by shooting 84.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s C.J. Salsgiver and Cy Brant tied for fifth place at 85 strokes.
Portage’s Max Herman and Conemaugh Township’s Austin Ricotta tied for seventh at 88.
Conemaugh Valley’s Casey Cruse placed ninth with a 91, and Braxton Judy of Rockwood and Portage’s Austin Gentile tied for 10th at 92.
With four golfers in the top-10, Rockwood had a cumulative 323 to place first by a 46-stroke margin over runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (369).
Portage (373), Conemaugh Township (380), North Star (404), Conemaugh Valley (414) and Ferndale (474) rounded out the seven team scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.