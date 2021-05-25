ROCKWOOD – Rockwood crawled out of a four-run deficit with the assistance of a four-run fourth inning and Andrew Weaver, who slammed a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning, to knock out Shanksville with a 7-5 win on Tuesday afternoon in a District 5 Class 1A quarterfinal.
“My guys just don’t quit,” said Rockwood coach Steve Barto.
“They have unbelievable hearts. They get down a little bit on themselves and just pick each other up.”
Weaver racked up three hits and scored three runs for the fourth-seeded Rockets (12-7), who advanced to face No. 1 seed Southern Fulton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I knew they were going to come out here and hit,” said Weaver, who found himself behind the plate for the first time since tearing his ACL last year. “And if they were going to hit, we had to hit more. I came out here and did what I needed to do to help win this game.”
Junior Carson Modrak earned the win in relief after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits to go along with four strikeouts and just one walk.
Modrak added a two-run base hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning rally.
In two previous regular season matchups, Rockwood outscored Shanksville (7-10) by a combined 17-2 margin.
That knowledge persuaded Barto to give his starter, sophomore Luke Beahr, who gave up four earned runs on eight hits in 21/3 innings, a bit longer of a leash.
Senior Jonathan Felesky reached base three times, knocked in two runs, including an RBI double, and scored a run.
The Vikings have had their season ended by Rockwood three out of the last four seasons.
But unlike the past two instances, Shanksville constructed a lead thanks to a three-run first inning, which included five hits and was headlined with a two-RBI single by senior Luke Reedy.
Christian Musser, who had two hits, scored courtesy-runner Timmy Seifert to notch the Vikings’ third run.
Sophomore Ian Fox suffered the loss for the Vikings after surrendering five earned runs on six hits in five innings.
“I think there were some timely hits on Rockwood’s part,” said Shanksville coach Luke Mihelcic. “My hats off to them for the way that they battled.”
Rockwood added two necessary insurance runs off of senior reliever Gavin Fritz in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jack Pletcher ripped a solo home run with two outs. Weaver followed with a double and was driven in by Felesky’s RBI single.
Shanksville managed to get the tying run into scoring position in the top of the seventh, but
Modrak induced a fly out to right off the bat of Ethan Frazier to close it out.
“We had some opportunities that maybe slipped away from us there towards the end,” said Mihelcic. “I do really like the way that we battled. We had an opportunity to compete, and we did that right until the end.”
Meanwhile, Barto said he knows what kind of challenge that Southern Fulton poses as his team will look to pull off the upset in order to get back to the district championship game.
“We’ll look to play with heart like we’ve done all year,” said Barto. “That’s the biggest thing. We’re a team and a family. I’ve got my No. 1 pitcher left with Jack Pletcher. I got my catcher back and put my left fielder back where he belongs. It just all came together tonight.”
