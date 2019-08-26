ALTOONA – Left-hander Domingo Robles tossed a five-hit shutout on 95 pitches, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.
Starter Robles (4-6) got the win while Eli Morgan (6-4) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.
The RubberDucks were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Curve’s staff recorded their franchise record 17th shutout of the year.
Logan Hill, Bligh Madris and Adrian Valerio all had two hits for Altoona. Hill and Valerio each drove in two runs.
With the win, Altoona improved to 11-4 against Akron this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.