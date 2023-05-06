JENNERSTOWN, Pa. - Jennerstown Speedway welcomed drivers from Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia on Saturday night as the Ohio Wheelman Series made its debut at Jennerstown Speedway. The street stock touring series kicked off its 2023 season with a 50-lap feature event, carrying a $2,500 purse.
Billy Roberts dominated the race and claimed the first-place check. Local Jennerstown street stock drivers Brent Bickerstaff and Richard Meehleib Jr. joined the race and each earned top-10 finishes.
The half-mile track also hosted its second week of local-series racing.
The first two races had green-white-checkered finishes after late cautions set up two-lap dashes. The chargers kicked off the night with Ken Burkholder picking up his first win of the season. In the fast-fours, Caleb Vasos earned his first victory of 2023, leading every lap of the feature.
Defending pro stock champion, Jeff Giles, made his first trip to Victory Lane after starting on the pole, jumping out to an early lead, and staying in first as the race stayed green the entire way.
In the late model feature, Joe Maruca won his first race since the 2021 season. Dennis Wenner led the first four laps before defending champion Barry Awtey passed him for the lead. The caution came out when Wenner got together with Ethan Myers, and collected Owen Houpt and Gary Wiltrout causing a long red-flag delay.
After the caution, Awtey regained the lead on the restart, but Maruca - who started eighth - tracked down Awtey and made the pass for the lead with 10 laps to go. Maruca did not race in 2022, and had just four top-10s in 2021. Awtey finished the race in second.
Doug Glessner continued his dominance in the modified division. Glessner, who won last week and seven races each of the past two seasons, claimed his second win of the year on Saturday night.
Jason Busch started on the pole and had the lead until Tom Golik and Joey School got together to bring out the caution. The restart put Glessner on the front row with Busch, and Glessner grabbed the lead quickly and drove off for the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.