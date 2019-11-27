Pitt-Johnstown logo

Pitt-Johnstown logo

MOON TOWNSHIP – A cold shooting performance doomed the Pitt-Johnstown women in an exhibition game at Division I Robert Morris on Wednesday morning. The Mountain Cats tallied just eight points in the first half as the Colonials cruised to a 63-30 victory at UPMC Events Center. 

Robert Morris (3-3) forced 35 turnovers, which turned into 33 points and 23 steals for the Colonials. Pitt-Johnstown finished the first half 2-for-19 from the field with 20 turnovers. 

Gabrielle Smith topped Pitt-Johnstown (6-1) with nine points and eight rebounds. Olivia Fasick added eight points. Maddie Shanahan pulled down seven rebounds. The Mountain Cats finished with a 24% mark from the floor (10-for-41).

Nneka Ezeigbo and Isabella Posset each supplied 10 points for Robert Morris. Holly Forbes contributed game highs of 13 rebounds and five steals. 

Tags

Recommended for you