MOON TOWNSHIP – Josh Williams scored 23 points, making four 3-pointers and Robert Morris defeated St. Francis 78-68 in a regular-season finale on Saturday to clinch the No. 1 seed into the upcoming Northeast Conference tournament.
St. Francis, which had won its previous eight games and was contending with Robert Morris (17-14, 13-5) for the NEC title, will be No. 2 seed to the tournament.
“You have to give a ton of credit to (Robert Morris coach) Andy (Toole) and his staff,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “They had a week to prepare and executed a great game plan. I am proud that we kept fighting and gave ourselves a chance to win at the under-4 media timeout. We will regroup and be ready for the NEC quarterfinal on Wednesday.”
With the loss, the Red Flash saw its eight game overall win streak and nine-game win streak vs. the Colonials snapped.
Keith Braxton scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (20-9, 13-5) and made history as the first Northeast Conference player to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Braxton became the third player in school history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Joe Anderson and Maurice Stokes, and just the seventh in Northeast Conference history.
AJ Bramah scored 12 points with nine rebounds for the Colonials, while Jon Williams added 10 points. All eight Colonials scored, five of them hitting eight points or better as Robert Morris shot 51% for the game (27-for-53).
The Colonials penetrated the St. Francis zone early and it led to open looks, which were converted to points. The Colonials hit eight 3-pointers during the first half and shot 52.9% from the field compared to just 36.4% for St. Francis for a 45-35 halftime lead. The first 10 minutes of the second half was much of the same story as Robert Morris built a 16-point lead with 9:37 remaining.
That’s when Braxton began to take over, scoring four straight points and setting up senior Isaiah Blackmon for a dunk to cut the deficit to 61-50 with 8:07 to go. A quick 6-0 run, capped by a Braxton corner three, cut it to five, and a driving layup by junior Ramiir Dixon-Conover trimmed it to 67-63 with 4:04 to go.
Robert Morris answered with one of its 10 3s on the next possession and then hurt the Red Flash from the free throw line the rest of the way for the win.
The second-seeded Red Flash will host No. 7 Bryant (15-16, 7-11 NEC) on Wednesday in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. St. Francis went 1-1 vs. the Bulldogs this season and are 3-0 vs. Bryant in the playoffs.
