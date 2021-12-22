LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis broke out some brand new uniforms for Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game at DeGol Arena – gray with red numbers and white trim.
The contest itself, though, was painfully reminiscent of one Red Flash fans witnessed about 20 months ago.
Much like when the teams last met in the 2020 Northeast Conference championship, the Flash found it exquisitely difficult to get clean looks at the basket or to string together points against Robert Morris in St. Francis’ last game before Christmas. Once the Colonials got in front, they methodically stretched it to double digits and even a frenetic St. Francis’ charge at the end couldn’t overcome it in a 75-67 defeat.
“Going into every game, we want to play harder than the other team,” Red Flash senior guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover said. “I don’t think we did that.”
Dixon-Conover led the Flash with 20 points and four assists and tied for team high with Mark Flagg with seven rebounds. His two foul shots with 2:25 left narrowed what had been as much as a 16-point Robert Morris lead down to four, but St. Francis got no closer.
Myles Thompson went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to wind up with 14 points. Sophomores Ronell Giles Jr. and Max Land chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
However, the Colonials (2-9) outrebounded St. Francis 39-32, helping them pour in 46 points in the paint and outscore the hosts 19-9 after offensive boards.
“I think the game came down to one statistic and one statistic alone, and that is offensive rebounds,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “That is a statistic that indicates a lot of times that a team just wants that particular ball more. When it happens repeatedly in a game, it means a team wants the game more.
“There was a stretch where we (forced them into) the shots that we wanted. We just didn’t prevent them from getting that second opportunity.”
St. Francis entered the game outrebounding its opposition, even after being outboarded 46-27 last week by Illinois and 7-foot-1 Kofi Cockburn.
Colonial 6-foot-8 junior college transfer Matt Mayers had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, going 6-for-6 from the floor. Robert Morris made 29 of 60 field goal attempts.
Robert Morris also held a 20-6 edge in bench scoring, came up with 17 points on just 10 SFU turnovers while the Flash only scored 14 points off 12 Colonial turnovers and scored 10 points on the break as they limited St. Francis to three.
The Red Flash’s record dipped to 4-7.
It’s difficult to understand why St. Francis’ energy was an issue. The Red Flash had revenge on their mind after losing by 10 in the NEC finals two years ago – since then, Robert Morris has moved to the Horizon League.
“We wanted this game a lot,” Thompson said. “We talked about it in practice a lot.
“We came out hard at first but we had some lags. We talked about it all week. We wanted to hit them from the jump.”
Thompson’s corner 3 cut Robert Morris’ halftime lead to 35-30. St. Francis was up for most of the first half, taking a 22-16 advantage after Zahree Harrison found Dixon-Conover for a measured 3 and Land made a layup. The Colonials, though, went on a 19-8 run over the last 5:51 before the break.
St. Francis started fast, putting points on the board before any time came off the clock; there was a technical malfunction. Giles scored off the tip by going hard at the contest at the rim. Before four minutes had elapsed, the Flash had a 10-2 lead when Land, stopped on the low block, bumped the defender and flipped a shot off the square through the hoop.
Land was the fourth Flash player to score.
St. Francis’ last gasp ended when Land and Giles missed back-to-back 3s with around 20 seconds left that could have made it a one-possession game.
“I wouldn’t say we have to do any soul searching,” Dixon-Conover said. “After any loss, the next day, you want to learn from it. We just have to go back, watch film and get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.