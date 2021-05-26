Robert Morris University announced on Wednesday that it will no longer field NCAA Division I men's and women's ice hockey teams, effective immediately.
The Colonials’ men’s program listed three former Johnstown Tomahawks – forwards Roman Kraemer and Cameron Hebert, and defenseman Quinn Warmuth – on the roster for the 2020-21 season.
The university said that approximately 55 student-athletes and seven staff positions will be impacted by this decision. Robert Morris will continue to field 15 Division I sports.
The university will honor all scholarships currently being received by the student-athletes whose sports are being discontinued and will assist those who wish to transfer. Under NCAA rules, student-athletes who transfer from schools that have eliminated their sport do not have to sit out a season at their new school. The university has pledged to put all of its support services at the disposal of student-athletes, including academic, eligibility and career advising.
"We are saddened for the student-athletes who will be unable to continue in their sport at Robert Morris University and are committed to assisting them during this difficult time," said Robert Morris University President Chris Howard. "However, this is the best course of action to leverage our strategic assets and position us for future growth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.