The Portage Area High School football team will hit the road to face Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round on Saturday night.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs (7-4) are in familiar territory against a Heritage Conference opponent. Portage will make its eighth road trip in 12 weeks.
“It is very uncommon to have 12 games played and eight of them be on the road,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “We embrace the challenges and only worry about what we can control.
“We are glad to have this opportunity to be playing for a chance to get to the District 6 championship game.”
The semifinal winner will advance to face the winner of another all-Heritage Conference semifinal. Second-seeded Northern Cambria will host third-seeded Cambria Heights on Saturday.
Top-seeded Penns Manor (10-1) defeated Portage 55-28 on the Mustangs’ home turf on Oct. 7.
“We know that we have our work cut out for us, but our kids believe,” Slanoc said. “Teams change through a season and both teams have had to go through adversity.
“I think what we have gone through has made us better,” he said. “We need to be able to slow them down and consistently move the ball better. We need to control the time of possession.”
Portage quarterback Andrew Miko has completed 46 of 113 passes for 927 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The senior has 589 rushing yards and five TDs on 93 runs.
Running back Isaac Jubina has 969 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, but he has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury late in a Week 9 win over visiting Northern Cambria.
Sophomore Isaac Willinsky (69-350) and senior Mason Kargo (58-323) have combined to rush for 673 yards.
Penns Manor senior quarterback Max Hill has completed 36 of 81 passes for 562 yards and eight touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 1,377 yards and 25 TDs.
Overall, the Comets have 3,334 rushing yards, an average of 303.1 a game and 7.6 per carry. Penns Manor has produced 40 rushing touchdowns.
“Our kids have worked hard and really have grown up since the season has begun,” Slanoc said. “We try to improve on small things each week and focus on playing hard each play.
“I like our team and I like our chances. We have been underdogs before.
“The game will play itself out, we just want to limit our mistakes and lay it all on the line.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
