TULSA, Okla. – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC continued their torrid start to the season by holding on for a hard-fought 4-3 triumph over FC Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
Albert Dikwa recorded his first multi-goal game as a member of the Riverhounds with a strike in each half, and Alex Dixon and Dane Kelly also found the net for Pittsburgh.
The Riverhounds are 4-0-1 and off to the best league start in the club’s 23-season history.
The Riverhounds led 2-1 at halftime as Tulsa (3-3-0) benefitted from a first-half own goal. The lead was extended to 4-1 before J.J. Williams and Rodrigo da Costa scored in the final 10 minutes to set up a tight finish.
The win puts the Riverhounds atop the Eastern Conference in the USL Championship.
Dikwa wasted little time getting things started, as his sixth-minute goal was the fastest this season by the Riverhounds. He finished his third goal of the season from the middle of the box after receiving a low cross from Kenardo Forbes, who hit a milestone himself by playing his 200th USL Championship match, only the 13th player to hit that number.
Dixon made it 2-0 in the 14th minute after receiving a pass from Dikwa about 25 yards from goal. Dixon faced the goal and dribbled his way into space just inside the box before firing a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.
Tulsa came roaring back. Off the ensuing kickoff, da Costa nearly put the hosts on the board. The Tulsa striker didn’t get all of the point-blank chance, however, and Arturo Ordóñez raced back to clear the ball off the goal line for the Riverhounds.
In the 19th minute, Tulsa got its first goal after a cross was whipped in from the right side. Dani Rovira tried to make the defensive play, but his touch instead went toward the goal and split the legs of goalkeeper Kevin Silva before trickling over the line.
Dikwa had a shot to make it 3-1 on the final play of the half, but after receiving another good feed from Forbes, his shot from nine yards out was denied by the legs of Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis.
Kelly netted his fourth of the season just 67 seconds into the second half. Rovira played a pass forward that was too firm for intended target Dikwa to reach, but Kelly continued his run to get on the end of the pass behind the Tulsa defense and score easily for a 3-1 lead.
Dikwa pulled even with Kelly on four goals for the season in the 60th minute, when a cross from Nate Dossantos on the left managed to bounce its way past a Riverhounds runner and three Tulsa defenders, setting Dikwa up for a wide-open finish. The pass was the first professional assist for Dossantos, the rookie defender out of Marshall.
Tulsa began to create more chances after using all of their allowed substitutes between the 65th and 68th minutes.
Things got dicey in the late moments as Tulsa striker Williams finished from right in front of goal in the 80th minute to cut the lead to 4-2. Five minutes later, da Costa got on the end of a long ball over the top and finished from the left side, making it a one-goal game. The Riverhounds allowed a pair of late free kicks from distance, but no more shots on goal.
