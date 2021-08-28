BLAIRSVILLE – The A-Train has left the station.
The River Valley Panthers defeated the United Lions, 49-8, in a Heritage Conference matchup at Ernie Widmar Field on Friday night, thanks in part to an unstoppable running game led by senior running back Angelo Bartolini.
No. 23, Bartolini, referred to as “A-Train” by his fellow teammates, ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns to help the Panthers secure a victory in the team’s first game since becoming River Valley.
“It feels great,” Bartolini said about his incredible senior debut. “First game for River Valley, last first game as a senior, I just had to go out there and just tear it up, I guess. It feels real good to get that win. First game of the season, starting out 1-0, and we’re only going to keep rolling from there.”
Panthers coach Jess Houser was near speechless at Bartolini’s performance.
“He’s a bull, he’s hard to bring down and he’s tough as nails,” said Houser while shaking his head in disbelief. “He just runs and runs and runs.”
River Valley dominated the game, scoring on six straight possessions and on 7-of-10 overall.
“It was a team effort,” Houser said. “The offensive line coming off the ball, the defensive line coming off the ball and our running backs hit the holes.
During training camp, Houser stated that River Valley would focus on running this season, and his team delivered. The wheels really started turning in the second half as the Panthers began scoring quickly and frequently.
On their first possession of the third quarter, River Valley senior Cage Kinney evaded United’s defense for a 55-yard run down the left-hand side of the field for a touchdown to extend the Panther’s lead to 28-8. Not to be outdone, Bartolini took off for a 74-yard run on 2-and-4 to bring the score to 35-8. Freshman running back Gavin Burkhart also joined in with a 60-yard run of his own in the fourth quarter to seal the Panthers’ victory at 49-8.
Junior Keith Behanna successfully kicked the extra point for each of the Panthers’ seven TDs.
The Lions simply couldn’t find a way to stop the train.
United’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter when a 31-yard rush by sophomore Dylan Ambrose put the Lions in a position for quarterback Isaac Worthington to connect with senior fullback Jacob Boring in the endzone for both a touchdown and the two-point conversion to give United its only lead of the night at 8-7.
Worthington and Boring each suffered injuries in the second half that stunted United’s game.
“Our kids played hard, but our depth showed,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “We got some injuries there to start the second half. … But once we had to start putting some other kids in, it really showed. We got to get better. Our biggest fear is that our injuries we had could be devastating for us. It’s nothing we can’t handle. … The kids battled, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Before leaving the game, Worthington completed four of his eight pass attempts, each being received by Boring.
After the game, Marabito recognized that those losses could be devastating as his team continues with its season, but his message to the Lions is simple.
“The sun’s going to come up tomorrow, and we just gotta get back to work,” Marabito said.
Houser shared a similar sentiment after the Panthers’ victory.
“Have fun and come ready to work on Monday,” Houser said.
The Lions and the Panthers return to action on Sept. 3. United (0-1) welcomes Purchase Line (1-0), while River Valley (1-0) takes the A-Train on the road to West Shamokin (1-0).
