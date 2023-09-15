PATTON, Pa. – Just a touchdown and an extra point from their third straight win and with the ball in River Valley’s end of the field late in the game, the Cambria Heights coaching staff dialed up the seemingly perfect call after Marshall Eckenrode’s 11-yard run for a first down to the Panther 31, and Stephen Nelen broke open after beating one-on-one coverage.
Isaac Weiland’s pass was there as Nelen drifted toward the pylon. Unfortunately, the connection was just a little too difficult, and Nelen couldn’t quite pull it in.
He reacted in frustration. It was that kind of night for the Highlanders.
River Valley forced a turnover two plays later and ran out the clock to hold on for a 20-14 victory in Heritage Conference football on Friday at Cambria Heights High School.
“You can’t play a half of football and beat a good football team,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “When we get down to the key, pivotal moments of the game, we need our best players to make plays, and they didn’t. And theirs did.”
A 21-yard touchdown pass from Luke Woodring to running back Gavin Burkhart with 7:12 remaining turned out to be the difference. However, the Highlanders blocked Cole Heckathorn’s point-after try, giving them a chance to pull it out after spotting River Valley a two-touchdown lead at halftime.
Before that, Marshall Eckenrode’s second-half scoring blasts of 7 and 2 yards over the left side of the Cambria Heights line had answered Sam Yanits’ pair of second-quarter TDs. Eckenrode’s second score and Cameron Abrams’ subsequent extra point had the contest knotted at 14 with 11:17 to play.
Nelen sparked the trying drive by hitting Luke Mulraney for 33 yards on an option pass on the first play.
“We just didn’t come out the way we wanted to,” Highlander senior lineman and captain Alex Farrell said. “In the second half, we responded and came out playing a lot better.”
River Valley, though, converted two third downs after it got the ball back – including a third-and-16 when Woodring found Merreck Smith for 23 yards. Burkhart caught a pass in the flat and dodged two Highlander defenders to get into the end zone with what turned out to be the winning score.
After Michael Wano recovered a fumble with 5:08 left, the Panthers converted a fourth-and-7 on a 34-yard pass from Woodring to Dom Speal and four-and-5 on Woodring’s 17-yard run to ice the contest and move River Valley to 3-1.
“It’s huge,” Woodring said. “This is a statement game. It gives us some confidence that we’re here.”
Woodring finished 5 of 8 passing for 121 yards and also led the Panthers with 69 yards on the ground. Three Panthers ran for more than 50 yards.
Eckenrode led the Highlanders with 60 yards on eight carries. Of Cambria Heights’ 197 total yards, 152 came during the second half.
River Valley led 14-0 on Yanits touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards, the second of those coming on fourth-and-goal with just 20 seconds left before intermission.
The Panthers had 187 yards over the first two quarters, 144 of those coming on the ground.
River Valley opened the game with a long, time-consuming drive, moving from its own 13 to the Highlanders 20 before stalling. Heckathorn’s 40-yard field goal try was short.
However, the visitors got the better of the field position after holding Cambria Heights without a first down and regained possession at the Highlanders’ 41. It took nine running plays for the Panthers to get into the end zone for the first time, 1:45 into the second quarter.
After corralling Highlander punter Garrett Jasper just shy of a first down on a fake at the River Valley 36, the Panthers got moving again. The big play to set up Yanits’ second TD was a 37-yard pass from a scrambling Woodring to Speal to move the sticks on a second-and-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.