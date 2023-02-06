BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. – The height advantage River Valley carries with its forwards was a big factor in the Panthers’ District 6 title run in 2022, and Portage has now seen this play out twice this season.
The Heritage Conference West Division champion Panthers used rebounding on both the offensive and defensive glass to produce four players scoring in double figures en route to defeating the East runner-up Mustangs 62-36 in the conference semifinals on Monday night.
“It was a very tough matchup for us with their size,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “There were a lot of second-chance points, especially in the paint. We make a stop and they miss a shot, but they were getting two, three more chances to put the ball back in. It was frustrating.”
River Valley’s 6-foot center Abby Pynos and 5-foot-10 forward Hannah Artley each recorded double-doubles, with Artley scoring a game-high 20 points and Pynos tallying 12.
Both players pulled down 11 rebounds.
As a team, the Panthers compiled 22 offensive boards, which resulted in 24 second-chance points.
“That was a big factor for us,” said River Valley coach Rick Brown, whose team defeated Portage by 26 on Jan. 23.
“That’s what we did last time (against Portage). I think we outrebounded them 58-35. We have five girls on the court that are willing to go in and fight for the ball. It’s a great asset to have when you need it.”
Pynos and Artley were able to keep the Mustangs out of the paint on defense, as Pynos recorded seven blocks.
While forcing the Mustangs outside, River Valley held Portage to 19% shooting for the game (11-for-58 field goals).
Portage (17-6) connected on its first shot from the floor to lead 2-0 early, but River Valley quickly flipped the script into a 22-5 advantage after one frame.
“We’ve been working hard on our defense all season,” Brown said. “Last year, we were scoring 70 points a game, but we gave up almost that many. We knew Portage is big with cutters, so we practiced defending that for the last few practices. We executed the game plan very well.”
Hudak then implemented a full-court press for the Mustangs, which flustered the Panthers for a stretch in the second and third quarters.
Portage closed a deficit that hovered in the high-20s down to 14 points midway through the third, but River Valley used a 46% shooting clip in the second half to pull away.
“I was happy with how we played at a few different points,” Hudak said. “We were able to string a little run together, but when we did, they did it right back. I liked our fight.
“River Valley was just able to do what great teams do, and score.”
Winners of 11 consecutive games, River Valley (20-2) will face Homer-Center in the Heritage Conference championship game at 6 p.m. Friday inside the Kovalchik Center at Indiana (Pa.).
Homer-Center, the defending champion, defeated Penns Manor 37-35 in the other semifinal.
With no regular-season games remaining, Portage now has a two-week hiatus until District 6 playoffs start on Feb. 20. The Mustangs have already locked up a first-round bye.
“We told the girls, a new season starts now,” Hudak said. “We have some ideas of who we’re going to see in our first game, so we’re going to start preparing for that. Hopefully, we’re able to get some hard practices in and try to get a scrimmage or two. We can’t let this layoff hurt us.”
