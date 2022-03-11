JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge saw its historic season come to a close on Friday evening as the Lions dropped a 68-48 decision to District 6 champion River Valley in a Class 3A girls second-round contest at Greater Johnstown High School.
Chestnut Ridge claimed its first District 5 Championship since 1986 earlier this year, and also won the program’s first state playoff game on Tuesday.
Coach Mark Dillow was not dejected after he saw his team’s season end, but rather he was upbeat about the future of his program.
“Our team is young and the one thing that we recognize and we’re trying to change the culture, is we’re not a basketball school,” Dillow said after his team finished with a 14-12 record. “Winning is new to us and so for them to go to the next game and the next game, they’re upset. We said, ‘Hey guess what, we’ll be here next year’ and so we’re just building.”
Chestnut Ridge looked up to the task early on against a River Valley team that looks poised to make a run to Hershey. The Lions built an early 11-9 lead on the District 6 champs, but the Panthers responded with an 9-0 run to close out the quarter and led 18-11 after one.
The lead for River Valley gradually grew throughout the game. The Panthers used a balanced attack with five players scoring at least eight points, and three in double figures, led by talented freshman guard Ava Persichetti, who finished with 18 points.
River Valley led by 13 points at the break. The Panthers upped the pressure after the first period, and it started to wear down Chestnut Ridge in the middle quarters.
“We thought they were winded in the second quarter, so we pushed a little bit,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said after his team improved to 23-4 on the year. “They did a better job than I thought breaking our press.”
Chestnut Ridge kept it within striking distance for most of the second half thanks to the play of junior forward Belle Bosch. She scored a game-high 23 points and produced all of her team’s points in the third quarter.
“Belle is a hard matchup for any team,” Dillow said of his star player. “I mean, that’s just the bottom line. She’s big, fast and strong.”
River Valley continued to keep the pressure on, and the lead started to grow late in the game. Seniors Isabel Pynos and Julia Potts helped put the game away with a pair of baskets each in the fourth. Potts finished with 15, while Pynos added 11.
“It feels great,” Brown said after advancing to the quarterfinals. “We feel great, the girls believe we can do it. We tried to go three in a row, that’s what we talked about for winning district and then we wanted to go five in a row to win states.
“We got two down and we still got a long way to go.”
While River Valley looks set to make a deep run in the state playoffs, Chestnut Ridge is hoping to be there in the future.
“We learned a lot of lessons tonight that we hope will translate over into next year,” Dillow said of his team’s playoff experience this season. “We want to relish in the fact that we won a state playoff game, we won a a district championship, and we’re really proud of our girls so we’re just going to move on for here.”
