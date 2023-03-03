CRESSON, Pa. – The final numbers displayed on two makeshift scoreboards at Mount Aloysius College didn’t favor the Westmont Hilltop High School girls basketball team.
Third-seeded defending champion River Valley snapped the top-seeded Hilltoppers’ 20-game winning streak, 50-43, in an unusual District 6 Class 3A championship contest played under lights powered by a back-up generator after storms and high winds created power outages throughout the region on Friday night.
“It’s obviously something you can’t prepare for,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said after her team lost for the first time since facing Berlin Brothersvalley in the Mountaineers holiday tournament.
“We just tried to stay in the game. It was unfortunate for us that we had all the momentum going into the half, then kind of had to sit out forever.
“It seemed like every time we’d start to get some momentum, the lights would go out, the scoreboard would shut off.
“But hey, it’s life. You’ve got to keep battling through it.”
Westmont Hilltop (25-2) also lost leading scorer Christiana Gordon (10 points), who fouled out with 6:31 left in the game and River Valley (25-2) holding a 39-36 lead.
“I’m so proud of the girls. They never gave up,” Eisenhuth said. “They battled until the end.”
Led by sophomore 1,000-point scorer Ava Persichetti, the Panthers used a strong second half to pull away.
Persichetti had a game-high 22 points. Senior Abby Pynos had 11 points, four blocks and six steals, and senior Hannah Artley had 10 points and nine rebounds.
“We used the fact that they brought us in as a 3 seed like a little chip on our shoulder,” River Valley coach Richard Brown said. “We weren’t worried about trying to repeat.
“We were the underdog. They don’t think we’re that good. All we hear is Laurel Highlands, but we know Heritage is better. We’re going to show them what Heritage is all about,” said Brown, whose team beat LHAC opponent Forest Hills in the semifinal round before defeating the Hilltoppers.
The lights went out and came back on briefly during the first half, and twice more during halftime the lights flickered.
During intermission, the scoreboard lost power. The lights outside the Mount Aloysius Athletics and Convocation Center also were out.
Mount Aloysius Athletic Director Kevin Kime, his staff and the District 6 Committee improvised after a nearly 40-minute delay during halftime. The conferred with the two coaches.
An old-fashioned manually operated scoreboard was situated on the side with the team’s benches. A staffer flipped the red and green plastic numbers each time a basket was scored.
On the opposite side, a small electronic board that included the score and the time was operated by another staffer.
That board was visible to the coaches and players.
“We all had to go through the blackouts, the scoreboards,” Brown said. “It felt like I was doing AAU again with the flip-charts (on the manual scoreboard) on the other side,” Brown said. “We actually went in at halftime, took that break after the darkness set in.
“We actually sat in a circle and prayed and we ended up singing together. My girls are different. They were real loose and stayed loose. That’s why we’re winning. We’re a good family, love each other.”
Westmont’s Gordon opened the game’s scoring at 7:05 but the Hilltoppers didn’t find the net again until 1:04 remained in the first quarter.
River Valley took a 14-2 advantage on Hannah Artley’s basket with 1:15 left in the quarter. Westmont Hilltop’s Zoey Lynch (13 points) hit two field goals in the final minute to set a 14-6 score.
The Hilltoppers eventually had a 10-0 run to close within 14-12 on a Gordon basket at 5:58 of the second. Two Lynch free throws tied the game at 16-all at 4:27.
River Valley held a 24-22 lead at halftime, before the unexpected events.
Westmont Hilltop built a 32-28 advantage on Carissa Krall’s basket in the third quarter. But River Valley outscored the Hilltoppers 22-11 the rest of the way, with Gordon sitting much of the third quarter with four fouls and then leaving with her fifth only 1:29 into the fourth.
“Christiana scores. She’s our primary scorer,” Eisenhuth said.
“She gets to the hoop. She played great defense. She rebounds. To have her out basically half of the second half, if not more, killed us.
“The girls hung in there.
“We’re a team. They tried to battle for her.”
Westmont Hilltop will play the District 7 fourth-place team on Friday. River Valley will meet the District 3 fourth-place team in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
“It’s all heart with them. They would have ran another three miles if I asked them to,” Eisenhuth said. “You can take a loss as a loss or take a loss as a lesson. That’s what I told the girls, ‘Take this in. We don’t want to feel this way ever again. We still have got a long road to go.’ ”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
