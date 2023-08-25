SALTSBURG, Pa. – It was only one win, but after starting the 2022 season with nine consecutive losses, it might as well have been a playoff victory for the River Valley Panthers.
Sam Yanits rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Luke Woodring ran for two scores, and the Panthers’ defense made stops at critical times as River Valley opened the 2023 season with a 28-7 win over Heritage Conference newcomer Conemaugh Township at Saltsburg’s Memorial Field on Friday night.
“It’s a great feeling to come out of the gate with a win,” third-year River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “Our kids busted their butts all night and their hard work paid off.”
Despite trailing 7-0 at halftime, River Valley outgained the visiting Indians 365-229, and the score might have been even more lopsided if it weren’t for the Panthers’ two first-half turnovers, one of which was an interception in the end zone.
But those mistakes seemed like distant memories in the second half, when the Panthers dominated from start to finish, with a game-tying drive to start the half, followed by three more scores to hand Conemaugh Township a loss in its first game since jumping from the WestPAC to the Heritage Conference.
The second half began with a bang for the Panthers, as Yanits returned the kickoff to the Indians’ 48-yard line. River Valley needed just five plays, all runs, to knot the game when Woodring rushed in on a quarterback keeper from 11 yards.
“Sam gives us explosiveness on every play,” Houser said. “He can hit the big one at any time.”
But while first-half mistakes put River Valley in a hole, one costly error in the second half put the Indians down and out. Late in the third quarter, Conemaugh Township quarterback Jon Updyke, who finished the night with 154 rushing yards and 85 passing yards, broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run to put the Indians back ahead. But the Indians were flagged for an illegal block midway through the play, negating the touchdown.
The River Valley defense made a stop on downs, and on the first play after taking over, the Panthers went ahead for good on Yanits’ 80-yard dash up the middle for a touchdown.
“That penalty was huge,” Houser said. “The kids picked it up after that. It gave us life, and then boom, Sam broke that long one.”
The Indians, led by first-year coach Brandon Studer, punted on their next possession, and River Valley went 70 yards in nine plays, with Woodring’s 1-yard dive and his ensuing two-point conversion making it a two-score lead for the Panthers.
On the next play from scrimmage, River Valley’s Jack Rummel broke up Updyke’s screen pass for an interception and returned it to the Indians’ 10.
Two plays later, Yanits dashed in from 6 yards and the win was sealed for the Panthers.
“Our defense flew to the ball all night,” Houser said. “That’s what we were practicing all summer, and the kids played hard and they made some huge stops.”
The Panthers visit Purchase Line next week, and they’ll hit the road with momentum on their side. That’s something that didn’t happen last year until the final game of the season, when River Valley beat Everett in a nonconference game. It’s a new year, and the new Panthers are feeling good.
“The kids are ecstatic,” Houser said. “They’re pumped up. They kept saying they didn’t want this year to go like last year did, and tonight it didn’t.”
Conemaugh Township travels to Portage at 7 p.m. Friday. The old WestPAC foes previously met in 2021 when the Mustangs prevailed 42-35 in Davidsville.
