Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister and Bedford’s Steven Ressler have had plenty of encounters from opposing viewpoints on the high school football field over the past few seasons.
Pfister emerged as a three-time Class 2A all-state quarterback who also plays a solid defensive back.
Ressler is a play-making receiver and a Class 3A all-state defensive back.
This week, the Bedford County rivals will be on the same side as part of the South offense in the 50th edition of the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic. Kickoff for the event, which returns after a COVID-19 related cancellation last year, is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Trojan Stadium.
“I know him pretty well. I used to play baseball with him,” said Pfister of Ressler. “He plays wide receiver, so I’ll get to throw him the ball. It will be pretty cool.”
Pfister earned Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020 after ranking second in the area with 1,554 passing yards and gaining 783 rushing yards on 96 carries, 8.2 a carry.
He completed 58% of his passes (102 of 176) and had 10 TDs through the air to complement 16 rushing TDs in 2020 as the Lions won their fifth straight District 5 Class 2A crown.
“It means a lot. It’s great to represent the community of Chestnut Ridge and get to play with some of my friends for the last time,” said Pfister, whose career numbers included 5,321 passing and 2,613 rushing yards. “It’s going to be exciting. Coach (Max) Shoemaker (of Chestnut Ridge) is our offensive coordinator. That’s going to be fun. One last time with him.”
Ressler helped Bedford open the season with 10 consecutive victories, including a District 5-9 Class 3A subregional title and a state playoff win. He rushed for 385 yards and had 824 receiving yards for a combined 14 TDs. On defense, Ressler made 54 tackles and two interceptions.
“It should be cool. I’ve played against probably half of those players,” Ressler said of his South teammates. “It will be a different feeling playing with them. Logan is good at scrambling and making things happen out of nothing. I’m looking forward to him throwing me a couple balls and seeing what I can do with it.”
Pfister won a gold medal in the high jump a few weeks ago during the PIAA track and field championship meet.
“It’s a big adjustment,” said Pfister, who will play wide receiver at California University of Pennsylvania. “I haven’t been training at quarterback for football that much lately.”
Bedford coach Kevin Steele expects plenty of points to be tallied on Friday.
“The name of the game on offense is get your skill kids the ball and give them an opportunity to make some plays in space,” said Steele, named Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year in 2020. “We’re pretty excited about the skill kids we have.”
Among those is United running back Hunter Cameron, who rushed for 1,495 yards and 14 TDs in 2020 and had 4,139 yards and 37 rushing TDs in his career with the Lions.
“I’m excited to be with all these great players I’ve played against all four years in high school,” Cameron said. “I know what they’re capable of and I’m going to try my best to do what I can.
“We’ve been playing against each other on the football field, and we’ve been playing against each other in different sports. We know one another and what everyone is capable of. There is just a bond, doing all of that with other people. It connects with you.”
Ken Lantzy chairman Ralph DeMarco said the annual all-star game has adapted to challenges over the years, including the global pandemic in 2020.
“We obviously had to make modifications because of COVID,” DeMarco said. “It’s the 50th game. We feel bad there are no cheerleaders, no band (due to COVID-19 adjustments). But we hope the 51st we’re going to get back there and make it happen and it is going to happen in a positive way.
“I told the guys, ‘You’re keeping the game alive by being here.’ That’s important,” DeMarco added. “It’s not just an all-star game. It’s a closed fraternity of over 4,000 guys in 51 years because we didn’t play last year. We’re excited that we got this thing moving and we’re back on track.”
