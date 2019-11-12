LORETTO – Haley Thomas brought the ball into the frontcourt early in the opening moments of the game and found Courtney Cecere waiting for her.
You couldn’t blame Thomas if her eyes lit up or Cecere if her heartrate increased and she gritted her teeth a bit. They’d been in this situation hundreds of times before.
“I’ve been playing against her ever since I was little,” Thomas said. “I always knew I was going to get a good effort against her, and I was going to have to play well. And we almost always were matched up against each other in the game.”
Cecere, the Forest Hills product, and Thomas, the Bishop McCort Catholic alum, crossed swords again on Tuesday when the St. Francis University women’s basketball team hosted Seton Hill in an Education Day exhibition game at DeGol Arena. Cecere’s Griffins erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter en route to an 83-78 victory over Thomas’ homestanding Red Flash.
Over the past 15 years, Cecere and Thomas have often been measured against each other. They made each other better, more often than not, as competitors in elementary school, middle school, high school, AAU and, now, college, forcing each other to push beyond their limits. There have been rare occasions, too, that they were working together for each other’s success as teammates.
“I think it was early elementary school, we actually were on the same soccer team. It was pretty crazy how long ago that was,” Cecere recalled. “We were like friendly rivals.”
Now here they are, both excelling as team leaders in excellent programs, having played a key role in getting the other where they are.
They showed off their skills and their drive from the very start. Thomas got St. Francis on the board with a 3-pointer from the corner. Cecere answered with a trey at the other end, then forced a missed layup guarding two Red Flash players in transition. With Cecere out of the game, Thomas made a pair of strong drives to the basket for easy buckets.
Before fouling out with 14 seconds left, Thomas had 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting while grabbing a game-high seven rebounds. Cecere scored 16 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.
The local competitors finished tied for best plus/minus rating in the game at a plus-13.
It was not lost on them that they were integral parts of each other’s development, pushing each other as they vied for Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships. There were other players on the court Tuesday who were big factors in that, too: Thomas had to get by current teammates Karson Swogger (Bellwood-Antis) and Lili Benzel (Bishop Guilfoyle) as well as Seton Hill reserve redshirt freshman Rena Enterline (Blairsville) if McCort was to win a District 6 championship or advance far in the PIAA tournament. Of course, Guilfoyle – with Benzel – was another hurdle standing in Cecere’s way in the LHAC.
All five of those local stars were multi-year all-state selections in high school.
“We always were great competitors with each other. They pushed me. They bring out some of the best basketball that I can play,” Cecere said.
Ironically, Cecere’s game evolved almost parallel to that of Thomas – as something of a Swiss Army knife on the floor. Both were point guards in high school who almost always were among their teams' leading rebounders. At 5-foot-8, Cecere isn’t what one would envision as a scoring threat down low in college, but twice in the second half she posted up bigger defenders and spun by them for buckets.
The 5-9 Thomas, meanwhile, brought the ball up the floor twice and blew by the player guarding her well beyond the 3-point arc for layups. Later, she got a rebound, quickly dribbled out of the pack and passed ahead to Phee Allen for a transition basket.
They both even have the same major: marketing.
“That’s interesting,” Thomas said with a laugh. “We’re both pretty similar players. We’re both small fours. In high school, we were both point guards, so it changed. I think (going up against Cecere) was helpful.”
When Cecere was in high school, fans wondered why she wasn’t going Division I along with Thomas and Swogger when they always seemed so evenly-matched. Cecere had a chance to walk on at St. Francis and earn a scholarship in her second year but felt Seton Hill and the PSAC were a better fit.
She just was named the conference’s defensive athlete of the week.
“She’s like McGyver. She just figures it out,” Griffins coach Mark Katarski said. “I think her biggest skill is just that she wins.”
Benzel started at Division II Shippensburg then transferred to St. Francis and now is starting for the Flash.
“We had a lot of talent in District 6. I’m not surprised we had a lot of people go on to big schools,” Benzel said.
Nearly 700 elementary students attended the game and cheered on both teams as part of Education Day. That was special for Cecere, whose parents both are educators.
“I really enjoy coming back to see all the little kids. I’m super grateful I get to be part of this,” Cecere said.
Cecere was super-pumped to get the win, too, and a chance to go one-up on her friendly rival again, at least for the time being. She did a little dance entering the locker room.
“This is pretty exciting. It’s a nice confidence-booster for us,” Cecere said.
