The Greater Johnstown High School inaugural Ring of Honor will recognize former Super Bowl champions, National Football League standouts, major college stars and the Canadian Football League's all-time leading receiver among a group of 16 honorees.
The Ring of Honor members eventually will be recognized with plaques displayed at Trojan Stadium. While this year's initial class includes all former football players – some of them multiple-sport stars – other sports will be honored in future years, according to head football coach Bruce Jordan.
“We’ve got 16 candidates dating to the 1940s and even earlier," Jordan said during Saturday's Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference media day at Trojan Stadium. "From recent memory we’ve got LaRod Stephens-Howling, Antwuan Reed, Geroy Simon, Joe Greenwood. We’ve got Artrell Hawkins Sr. for the phenomenal things he did in our school’s history.
“It will be an annual thing for us. Every year we will select different candidates from initially football, but eventually it will be all fall or spring sports," he said. "There are no fans (at football games this season), so there will be no ceremony. We’ll have the ceremony next year.””
The inaugural Ring of Honor members are:
• Ed Adamchik, a member of the undefeated 1958 WPIAL championship Trojans team. Adamchik started on the line three years at the University of Pittsburgh and played two seasons in the NFL, one with the New York Giants and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
• Alex Atty, played at West Virginia University from 1935-38 and was selected by the Cleveland Rams in the 18th round of the 1939 NFL Draft. The offensive guard played one season for the Rams and was listed on the Detroit Lions roster in 1941.
• Rick Britt, a two-sport star at Greater Johnstown, signed a professional baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates after his graduation in 1965. Britt spent time in minor league baseball in Daytona Beach before playing for the Philadelphia Bell in the World Football League in 1975. He is a City of Johnstown council member.
• Joe Greenwood, a first-team All-State defensive back, played at Temple University and made six interceptions from 1985-88. Greenwood played for the Frankfurt Galaxy in the World League of American Football (WLAF) in 1991-92, picking off three passes.
• Carlton Haselrig, won a state wrestling championship for the Trojans as an independent and then claimed six NCAA national championships at Pitt-Johnstown before being drafted by the NFL Steelers in the 12th round despite not playing college football. Haselrig, who passed away July 22, played in the Pro Bowl as an offensive lineman with coach Bill Cowher's Steelers and spent one year with the New York Jets.
• Artrell Hawkins Sr., a two-time All-State selection, rushed for a then-Trojans-record 3,552 yards – a mark that stood 29 years – and scored 234 points in three seasons. Hawkins played at Coffeyville Junior College in Kansas before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh. Hawkins signed with the Steelers. He is the father of two former NFL players, Artrell Hawkins Jr. and Andrew Hawkins.
• Gary Hrivnak, an All-West WPIAL and Big 33 selection at Greater Johnstown, the lineman played at Purdue University and was a Big Ten all-star before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the NFL Draft. The 6-5, 252-pound defensive end played 41 games with the Bears from 1973-75.
• Tom Mikula, a 5-10, 200-pound fullback-linebacker who played at William & Mary. Mikula played one game for the Brooklyn Dodgers in the All-America Football Conference in 1948.
• Steve Petro, was one of the best linemen at Greater Johnstown and a standout at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was part of the 1937 team that won the Rose Bowl over heavily favored Washington. He played two NFL seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers and was an assistant coach at Pitt from 1950-72 and assistant to the athletic director from 1973-84.
• Antwuan Reed, a two-time Class AAA All-State pick, he rushed for 4,276 yards and played in the Big 33 game. Reed played four seasons and started two years at defensive back for the University of Pittsburgh on Panthers teams that appeared in four bowl games. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
• Jeff Richardson, a state champion wrestler and standout football player, also starred in both sports at Michigan State University. He was on two national title-winning football teams in 1965-66 with the Spartans and won an individual Big Ten title in wrestling. Richardson was part of the New York Jets team that won Super Bowl III after quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the favored Baltimore Colts.
• Geroy Simon, a Trojans three-sport star and University of Maryland standout receiver, set the Canadian Football League record with 1,029 receptions for 16,352 yards and 103 touchdown catches during a 15-year career. Simon was part of three Grey Cup championship teams, two with the British Columbia Lions and one with the Saskatchewan RoughRiders. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2006 with 105 catches, 1,856 yards and 15 TDs on a Lions championship squad.
• LaRod Stephens-Howling, a two-time, first-team Class AAA All-State selection, rushed for a Trojans' career-record 4,597 yards and single-season mark of 2,226 yards. The Pennsylvania Big 33 MVP went on to play four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. He played for the Cardinals from 2009-12, establishing himself as one of the league's best kickoff return men, and was with the Steelers in 2013 before a career-ending knee injury.
• Ed "Doc" Stofko, contributed decades of service as an athletic trainer at Greater Johnstown and St. Francis University. The Trojans standout played at St. Francis College and was selected by the Steelers in the ninth round of the 1944 NFL Draft. He played two games for the Steelers in 1945. The Greater Johnstown gymnasium is named in Stofko's honor.
• Larry Walton, a three-sport standout at Greater Johnstown and a junior college All-American at Trinidad State College in Colorado, transferred to Arizona State and played for coach Frank Kush of Windber. The Detroit Lions took wide receiver Walton in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft and he played seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Lions.
• Zeke Wissinger, a representative of the early era of Trojans football, played at the University of Pittsburgh from 1922-25. He appeared in five NFL games for the Pottsville Maroons in 1926.
“It’s huge,” Jordan said of the Ring of Honor. “Unfortunately, not all of our students recognize the level of talent that has come through here. We’ve had Big Ten champions, we’ve had Super Bowl champions. We’ve had folks who played at Pitt and Purdue. Our students don’t recognize that lineage of success. I think this is huge to demonstrate that lineage of success every time you enter the stadium.”
