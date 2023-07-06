ALTOONA, Pa. – Erie designated hitter Diego Rincones spoiled Altoona’s rally with a two-run shot deep to left field in the eighth inning to put the score just out of reach for the Curve as the SeaWolves prevailed 5-3 on Thursday Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Rincones would prove to be a pain in the side of Altoona’s bullpen, reaching safely on all three trips to the plate. He would get two hits on the night, including the two-run home run, his second home run in the series.
Lolo Sanchez led Altoona with two hits and two runs scored.
Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo received the start for tonight's contest, tossing four innings and giving up three runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Altoona’s 20-year-old starter allowed just one hit through the first three innings before Erie put three runs on the board in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run from Justice Bigbie.
Noe Toribio came in relief for Solometo in the fifth inning, tossing 2 2/3 innings and allowing two hits while striking out two. Left-hander Geronimo Franzua entered in the top of the seventh inning to get the Curve out of a bases-loaded jam in his first appearance with Altoona. Franzua struck out Erie’s second basemen Wenceel Perez in just three pitches to get Altoona out of the inning in a critical situation. Franzua would pitch 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts, allowing the two-run home run to Rincones to decide the game.
Right-hander Tahnaj Thomas came in for the top of the ninth inning. He allowed two hits in the frame, but Curve outfielder Chavez Young picked him up with a pair of outfield assists, throwing out runners at second and third.
Matt Gorski would collect his ninth hit and 10th RBI in the past 11 games on an RBI single in the first. Newly promoted infielder Jackson Glenn recorded his first Double-A extra-base hit while also recording his first RBI with the Curve on an RBI double in the third inning. Young tied the game 3-all in the seventh inning with an RBI single off Layne Henderson.
Altoona continues its six game homestand with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Friday. Altoona will send right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound to face SeaWolves left-hander Brant Hurter.
