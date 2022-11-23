Johnstown native Kris Horoho, second from right, attended games at all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks this summer while traveling by train. Horoho, and his son, Kenny, middle, joined Billy the Marlin mascot and two team staffers on the field at Loan Depot Park in Miami to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch on Oct. 4, 2022.