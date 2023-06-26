Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible early. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.