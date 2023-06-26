The Ridgetop Volleyball Club had three teams secure bids for the 50th AAU Junior National Championship event in Orlando, Florida.
The Ridgetop Volleyball Club 14-U White, 16-U White and 17-U White teams each won the Grand Prix events to earn their respective bids to the national event.
The 14-U White team placed 45th of 190 teams during this past weekend’s national competition. The 16-U White and 17-U White teams are set to compete this week. The 16-U division has 190 teams and the 17-U division has 160 squads.
Ridgetop Volleyball Club has 207 girls in the organization this year. Twenty teams participate in age groups from 10-U to 18-U, with 41 different school districts represented.
The 14-U White team, according to submitted information, includes Ava Baumgardner (Somerset); Sarah Hainsworth (Meyersdale); Keira Eberly (Meyersdale); Emma Harasty (Bishop Carroll Catholic); Olivia Gregg (Bishop Carroll Catholic); Addison Hirsch (Richland); McKayla Piccola (Somerset); and Abigail Wyant (Richland). Coaches are Liana Roland and Kim Piccola.
The 16-U White team includes Molly Beer (Marion Center); Deb Bozovich (Shanksville-Stonycreek); Ava Byer (Conemaugh Township); Alexis Fairman (Berlin Brothersvalley); Laurell McClurkin (Greater Johnstown); Mollie Shadle (Marion Center); Cassidy Stancombe (Ferndale); Addie Stossel (Indiana); and Stella Stossel (Indiana). Coaches are Dave Livingston and Brad Fairman.
The 17-U White team includes Emalee Cavedner (Claysburg-Kimmel); Mya Colosimo (Forest Hills); Lia Konchan (Forest Hills); Alexa Papcunik (Forest Hills); Marissa Hillegas (Everett); Lynndee Ickes (Berlin Brothersvalley); Lauren McCombie (Northern Cambria); McKenzie Piccola (Somerset); Abi Smulik (Marion Center); and Olivia Svonavec (Somerset). Coaches are Jason Layman and Shannon Colosimo.
