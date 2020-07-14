Come Wednesday, the wait will be finally over for the Ridgetop Volleyball Club’s 15-Under Premier team. After securing an automatic bid on Feb. 16, the squad will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Volleyball Nationals set to take place in Orlando, Florida.
Ridgetop is set to play three different teams from Florida on Wednesday. The team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious (libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter). Abbie Young, a 2018 Central Cambria graduate with over 1,000 career digs, is the squad’s coach. Ridgetop president and founder Jason Layman will lead the team this week, filling in for Young.
"Abbie did a great job with this team all season long and prepared them quite well for this opportunity," Layman said. "I stepped in for Abbie once I found out she couldn't go as the girls deserved this opportunity for their hard work they put in over six months prior. I know the girls will dearly miss Abbie during the trip."
The tournament was pushed back from the second week of June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The athletes, parents and coaches’ excitement level is way off the radar for this trip,” Layman said. “In fact, some of the team actually left for Orlando a week ago. Each practice we have had, it is all they talk about. Their plans on the court, plans off the court, plans at the hotel, plans at the convention center, etc. This is probably one of the most excited groups for the trip that I have taken in three years.”
Three days of round-robin tournament style play will ensue between Wednesday and Friday. On Saturday, playoff rounds will be contested with each team being seeded in different pools based on the first three days of competition.
“To tell you the truth, when we won our qualifying tournament at West Virginia University (WVU) in February this year, myself and my teammates were really excited to know that we had clinched our spot in the AAU Junior National Championship here in Orlando,” Malay said. “I knew for sure that we could compete with any team.
“We had won two out of our first three tournaments. My teammates and I are very aware that we will be facing some really tough competition here at nationals, but I really believe we can compete and be successful. We all truly believe that.”
With schools closed and practices wiped out, players were left on their own to stay fit.
"My brother (Zach) and I worked out at home early in the pandemic when we couldn't get to the gym to work out," Malay said. "Since June 1, I basically have been up at the High Street Body Shop gym in Ebensburg working out six days a week with my two friends. I have really improved in my strength numbers, and I am really seeing that extra strength paying off during practice. We had been practicing twice a week with Coach Layman preparing for nationals. I was playing in an adult pick-up league prior to the start of the high school Roxbury volleyball league, which I am still playing in now."
COVID-19 prevented the team from competing or practicing between mid-March and early June, when most of the area entered the green phase.
“The team has been busting their tails since we have been back in the gym,” said Layman, who said the team practiced about 10 times together after resuming workouts. “They have been competing against some stiff competition at these practices to prepare themselves for nationals.”
Chemistry off the court has paid dividends on the playing surface for Ridgetop.
“They are just as close off the court as they are on the court, which makes them even stronger,” Layman said. “My biggest worry from being off so long was serve/receive, and getting those perfect passes to run the offense. Our hitters are extremely diverse and strong, but without serve/receive, our offense does us no good. So we hit hard on that from Day 1, and the girls are back up and running like they never missed a beat.”
Getting back with teammates was a thrill for the close-knit team.
“It was so awesome to get back in the gym practicing with my teammates,” Malay said. “We are all such good friends, even though we go to five different high schools. I love playing ball with them. We had been group chatting during the pandemic when our travel season was shut down. When we took the court for our first practices, we were a little rusty, but it really didn’t take long for us to get back in sync with each other and to start playing they way we were prior to the shutdown.”
This marks the third straight year a Ridgetop team will compete with the nation’s best.
“This shows just how strong volleyball has become in the Laurel Highlands area over the years,” Layman said. “We had 33 different school districts involved with Ridgetop this year, so we are getting girls from all over due to our success and high level of play. It is great to see our area competing at the national level. This is the youngest team we have had qualify for nationals at Ridgetop, and I am very excited to see how they response to such a big atmosphere. I can really see the love and desire for the game in each one of their eyes every time we are in the gym."
