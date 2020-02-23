MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, Feb. 16, the Ridgetop Volleyball Club 15-Under Premier team won the Mountaineer Super Regional, earning an automatic bid to the AAU national tournament in Orlando, Florida.
The squad, coached by Abbie Young, is comprised of Central Cambria’s Allie Malay and Mara Sechrengost, Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree, Indiana’s Lauren Brocious, Abbie Huey and Emily Madey, Northern Cambria Arla Homady and Somerset’s Shandi Walker and Shawna Walker.
The girls went undefeated the entire weekend, dropping only one set in just the second tournament they competed in as a team. On Saturday, Ridgetop defeated Tier One 15 (25-12, 25-18), Strive 15-1 (25-8, 15-25, 15-8) and EPAN 14 (25-14, 25-13). Ridgetop earned a No. 1 seed in its pool, then topped SKY Elite (25-15, 25-12) and Coastal VA in the championship match (25-8, 25-20).
“It was a complete team effort the entire weekend, and I am so proud of their accomplishments,” Young said. “I can’t wait to see what is in store for them for the rest of their club season.”
This is the third Ridgetop team in three years to qualify for an automatic bid to the national tournament. In 2018 and 2019, Ridgetop’s 18U teams qualified under coach Jason Layman.
“We strive to strengthen all girls at every age group and push them to be the best they can,” Layman said.
“To watch this team grow together over the last couple months has been something special, and they have worked extremely hard to earn this auto bid to nationals.”
