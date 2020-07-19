ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ridgetop 15-Under Premier team lost its only match in three sets in the consolation bracket on Saturday at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.
Panhandle Elite Volleyball Club (Florida), which won the consolation bracket by virtue of two-set victories over every other team on Saturday, defeated Ridgetop 20-25, 25-19, 15-9.
Ridgetop concluded with a 5-5 overall record and 12-12 set mark to finish 14th among 30 teams.
Ridgetop’s team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious(libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter).
The squad was led by coach Abbie Young and Ridgetop president and founder Jason Layman.
