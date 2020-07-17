ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ridgetop 15-Under Premier team went 2-1 on Friday at the 47th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.
The local squad defeated POV 15U-Valle 25-14, 25-23 in the first match. Ridgetop defeated Top Flight 15 Theta (Illinois) 18-25, 25-23, 15-11. Jellys 15Black beat Ridgetop 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 in the final contest of the day.
Ridgetop is 5-4 in match play, 11-10 in sets. They will compete in the consolation bracket on Saturday for the No. 10-18 seeds.
Ridgetop's team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious (libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter).
