Ridgetop
The Ridgetop Volleyball Club 15-Under Premier team won the Mountaineer Super Regional at West Virginia University on Sunday, Feb. 16, earning an automatic bid to the AAU national tournament at Disney in Orlando, Florida. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Shawna Walker (Somerset), Lauren Brocious (Indiana), Mara Sechrengost (Central Cambria), Emily Madey (Indiana); (back row) coach Abbie Young, Abbie Huey (Indiana), Allie Malay (Central Cambria), Shandi Walker (Somerset), Alexis McKendree (Ferndale) and Arla Homady (Northern Cambria).
 Submitted photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ridgetop 15-Under Premier team rebounded from a loss in its first match with two wins on the first day of the AAU Volleyball Nationals.

Venetian Bay prevailed 25-19, 25-17 in the first match. Ridgetop defeated Titans 15U (25-19, 25-13) and NMB 15U (25-22, 22-25, 15-13). Ridgetop trailed 12-7 in the third set against NMB, but finished with an 8-1 run.

Ridgetop is the No. 10 seed out of 30 teams entering Thursday.

The team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious (libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter).

