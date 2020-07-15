ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ridgetop 15-Under Premier team rebounded from a loss in its first match with two wins on the first day of the AAU Volleyball Nationals.
Venetian Bay prevailed 25-19, 25-17 in the first match. Ridgetop defeated Titans 15U (25-19, 25-13) and NMB 15U (25-22, 22-25, 15-13). Ridgetop trailed 12-7 in the third set against NMB, but finished with an 8-1 run.
Ridgetop is the No. 10 seed out of 30 teams entering Thursday.
The team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious (libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.