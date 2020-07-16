ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ridgetop 15-Under Premier team went 1-2 in pool play on Thursday at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.
The local squad lost to Rocky Select (Colorado) 25-21, 25-20 in the first match. Krewe of Hailey (Louisiana) defeated Ridgetop 25-12, 25-22. Ridgetop salvaged a 25-22, 25-20 victory over MVA (Florida) in the final contest of the day.
Ridgetop finished 3-5 in overall set play to earn a three-way tie for second place. Ridgetop went 1-1 in a playoff tiebreaker mini tournament to notch the No. 3 seed in pool play.
Ridgetop has three matches on Friday. They will compete in the consolation bracket on Saturday between the No. 10-18 seeds in the tournament. They currently would be the No. 13 seed.
Ridgetop's team is composed of Central Cambria’s Allison Malay (outside hitter) and Mara Sechrengost (defensive specialist), Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree (middle blocker), Indiana’s Lauren Brocious (libero), Abbie Huey (outside hitter) and Emily Madey (setter), Northern Cambria’s Arla Homady (middle blocker) and Somerset’s Shandi Walker (middle blocker) and Shawna Walker (opposite hitter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.