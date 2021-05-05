The Ridgetop Volleyball Club 15-Under Premier Navy team earned their automatic bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Ridgetop won the Mid Atlantic Grand Prix held at In the Net Sports Complex in Palmyra on April 24-25.
The team finished the weekend with an overall record of 6-1 in match play, with wins over PA Elite National, TVCA-Bill, STARS-Tim, Central Penn Chargers, TNT Storm and Prevail 15-1.
"The girls have been working hard all season and knew they had the talent to compete with the best," said coach Elizabeth "Bits" Barron, who also leads the Somerset Area High School program. "I'm just happy we could put it all together this weekend. We had a rough loss at the beginning to TVCA-John, but the girls bounced back because they did not want their season to end. I am very proud of them and excited for them to have this experience."
Members of the team include Bedford's Hannah Burkett, Chestnut Ridge's Isabella Hillegass, Marissa Hillegass and Natalie Lafferty, Everett's Rylee Grimes, Northern Cambria's Lauren McCombie, Portage's Brooke Bednarski and Jada Willinsky, and Somerset's Olivia Svonavec.
This is the second Ridgetop team this AAU season that has qualified for the national tournament in June. This is the fourth year in a row the club has had at least one team qualify, and the first year the club has had multiple teams qualify.
"This really shows the strength of volleyball in our surrounding area," Ridgetop President Jason Layman said. "That has always been my goal at Ridgetop, to continue to strengthen the volleyball community in our region and prepare these girls for the next level. And experiences like this are doing just that."
