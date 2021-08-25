ALTOONA – Richmond starter Akeel Morris dealt seven scoreless innings and the Flying Squirrels scored five times across the sixth and seventh innings to take a 6-0 victory over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough was charged with the loss despite allowing just three runs in 52/3 innings pitched.
McGough surrendered his first run in the third inning on an RBI double from Brandon Martorano and then retired 10 straight batters before issuing a walk to Diego Rincones in the sixth.
After a flyout by Sandro Fabian for the second out of the inning, Heath Quinn singled and David Villar followed with a ground ruled double to deep right field to plate a pair and end McGough’s outing. In all, the left-hander allowed three runs on four hits and two walks, he struck out one batter and threw 88 pitches, 55 strikes.
Altoona’s offense managed just five hits and two walks in total on Wednesday night. Daniel Amaral led the way with a pair of doubles, while Cal Mitchell and Diego Castillo each recorded singles in the game. The Curve managed a threatening situation in the third inning against the Richmond starter with a double and two walks, but Rodolfo Castro grounded out to strand the bases loaded. Amaral’s double in the fifth inning accounted for the only runner in scoring position after the third inning.
Morris picked up his fifth win with the Flying Squirrels, throwing a career-high seven innings.
He allowed all five hits, walked two and struck out five on exactly 100 pitches before giving way to Luis Amaya, who retired all six men he faced to finish the ballgame for Richmond.
The Curve bullpen allowed three runs in the seventh inning, all by Noe Toribio, who threw two innings in relief to give Richmond the final margin. Shea Murray delivered a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.