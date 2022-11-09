JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland High School senior Mark Wechtenhiser has always had the ability to locate three pitches throughout his baseball career.
A growth spurt helped the 6-foot-4 hurler attract the attention of college coaches around the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Wechtenhiser signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Seton Hill University.
“The baseball program has been good for so many years,” Wechtenhiser explained his decision. “I just felt that it’s a small school and I have the best chance of developing more and just becoming the best player I can be there.”
The right-hander went 4-1 with a 0.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 291/3 innings during the 2022 scholastic season. He allowed only four earned runs and also hit .355 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 runs and 26 RBIs. Wechtenhiser also went 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 24 punchouts in 25 frames in 2021.
Seton Hill has been one of the most consistent programs in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
The Griffins went 33-19-1 in 2022 and advanced to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional under the direction of coach Marc Marizzaldi, who led the program to the Division II World Series in 2014 and 2021. Seton Hill won the 2018 PSAC title.
“They do well in the PSAC every year,” Wechtenhiser said of Seton Hill. “They had a slight down year this year, but they still made it to the NCAA tournament.”
The hurler will major in exercise science with plans of attending Seton Hill’s physical therapy school after his fourth year.
Wechtenhiser, who also played for Flood City Elite and will compete for Martella’s Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League in 2023, also considered Mansfield and Mercyhurst.
He will learn from pitching coach Clay Martin.
“They got a new pitching coach this year,” Wechtenhiser said. “He’s a young guy. I can relate to him a lot. They have a lot of different software and technologies that they use that are really good for development.”
Wechtenhiser features a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, changeup and curveball.
“I think what really stuck out with him in 10th grade, he pitches smart,” Richland pitching coach Chuck Boring said.
“He was ahead of the game as far as being able to identity what pitches work for him. He always had control of three pitches. Even when he didn’t throw as hard, he could change speeds and throw strikes consistently and get outs.
“That translates to any level of baseball.”
Noelle Wechtenhiser, Mark’s older sister, was a standout pitcher at Richland and graduated in 2021.
“I think her and I are pretty alike,” Mark Wechtenhiser said. “We like to be in control of the game.
“As a pitcher, you’re in control of the whole game.”
Wechtenhiser is the son of Bruce and Blythe Wechtenhiser.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.