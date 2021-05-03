Two Richland High School wrestlers made their college plans official by signing their national letters of intent on Monday afternoon.
Cooper Warshel will carry on a family tradition by attending the University of Pittsburgh, where he will wrestle for the NCAA Division I Panthers coached by Keith Gavin.
Jacob Sabol will continue his march back from a serious knee injury and attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a NCAA Division II power led by legendary coach Pat Pecora.
“I really wanted to be somewhere that’s going to put me in the best position to be successful in wrestling and successful after wrestling,” said Warshel. “Being in the city. I’ll be with my sister (Pitt student) Delaney, too.”
Warshel went 95-36 with the Rams. As a senior 145-pounder, he placed sixth in the PIAA Tournament in Hershey. He was eighth in the state as a junior.
He is the son of Kelly and Brien Warshel.
Warshel credited Rams coach Mike Naglic and assistant coach Thad Benton, as well as his experience on the nationally renowned Young Guns squad.
“Coach Mike and Coach Thad have given me advice throughout the year,” Warshel said. “They’ve been encouraging me to make my own decision.”
A four-time Class 2A Southwest Regional qualifier, three-time state qualifier and a District 6 champion, Warshel is expected to wrestle at 149 or 157 pounds in college.
Sabol was among the region’s top wrestlers and football players until suffering a knee injury during Week 2 of the 2020 football season.
A two-time state qualifier during his sophomore and junior seasons before the injury, Sabol made the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic first team three times and was a two-time all-LHAC pick.
He is the son of Melissa and Michael Sabol.
“It feels good to finally be able to get back to knowing I’m going to be able to continue to wrestle,” Jacob Sabol said. “It’s nice that I could stay close to home at a good program.”
After a strenuous rehabilitation program, Sabol said he recently was cleared to participate in track.
“I’ve been doing three days a week of therapy for eight months now,” Sabol said. “It’s the best it’s ever felt. I’m just ready to get going again.”
Sabol also is eager to wrestle under Pecora, who has the most wins of any college coach.
“They’re very successful every year,” said Sabol, expected to wrestle at 174 or 184 in college. “They know how to compete over there.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
