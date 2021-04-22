A day after committing to wrestle at Pitt, Richland senior Cooper Warshel was asked why he chose the Panthers.
“How much time do you have?” he deadpanned.
For Warshel, the decision to wrestle for coach Keith Gavin was an easy one, even if he did take his time making it.
“For starters, they’ve been recruiting me for a while now,” Warshel said Thursday. “They were one of the first schools to recruit me.”
That was far from the only reason to join a program that last month produced two NCAA finalists, both of whom will be returning next season.
“When it came to colleges, I wanted to go somewhere that would put me in the best position to be successful, wrestling-wise and business-wise,” Warshel said. “They’re just getting better and better. I want to be a part of that upward trend. Coach (Drew) Headlee is around my weight. I think he’ll help a lot.”
Warshel’s familiarity with the Oakland campus didn’t hurt, either.
“I have five family members that graduated from Pitt and my sister currently is at Pitt,” he said.
He also knows some of the Panthers wrestlers and recruits, including three-time PIAA champion Brock McMillen of Glendale, who is a frequent workout partner and club teammate at Young Guns.
“I think it will make the transition a lot easier,” said Warshel, who also was considering Edinboro and Pitt-Johnstown.
A senior who went 95-36 in high school, Warshel was a three-time state qualifier and placed eighth in the state as a junior and sixth as a senior in Class 2A. He had heart surgery when he was two weeks old and didn’t really commit to the sport until high school, but Warshel improved each season of his varsity career.
“That’s pretty much the whole basis of Coach Gavin recruiting me,” he said. “He got a lot of good words from coaches. He saw I didn’t have success at all – at least not the kind that gets attention from college coaches – until my junior year. He sees that I’m willing to put in the work and I’m not burned out yet. I haven’t even touched my ceiling yet.”
Rams coach Mike Naglic was traveling Thursday and unavailable for comment, but said in February that Warshel deserves all of his success.
“He just worked hard. He put in the time,” Naglic said. “There’s no magic pill. If you’re willing to do the work to accomplish your goals, you can. Everyone wishes they could do it, but he chose to put in the work. It’s paying off for him.”
The son of Brien and Dr. Kelly Warshel, Cooper is undecided on a major, but is leaning toward business. He expects to wrestle at 157 pounds in college or perhaps 149.
