JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kellan Stahl’s championship-winning, record-setting football career at Richland High School only ended two months ago.
The Rams’ four-year starter hardly can wait to pick up his playbook at Washington & Jefferson College.
“(Winning at Richland) made me realize that if I want to play early, I have to work harder than anyone else,” said Stahl, who announced his commitment to the NCAA Division III program in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference on Monday. “I already asked one of the coaches for a playbook because I want to be able to come in there and be better than everyone.”
Stahl started at linebacker and had some spot quarterback duties in key moments during his freshman season, as Richland went 13-1 and won the first of four consecutive District 6 Class 2A crowns.
The three-time all-state pick took over as starting quarterback as a sophomore, another 13-1 season, and has held the job since, helping the Rams to a 45-7 record with a four-peat of District 6 championships from 2018 through the 2021 season.
Along the way, Stahl passed for a Richland and Cambria County record 7,278 career yards (439 of 764), with 96 touchdowns. He also had 1,902 career rushing yards and 36 TDs on the ground. Stahl stood out on defense as well.
“I’m excited for Kellan. I think Washington & Jefferson is a great fit for him, a storied program with a lot of tradition,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “He’ll have an opportunity to go in and compete right away.
“They made him a priority. They spent a lot of time with Kellan and me in the recruiting process. That made him feel like it was a good fit. We’ll miss the heck out of him for sure. He’s one of the best that ever played around here.”
This past season, Stahl completed 165 of 282 passes for an area-best 2,777 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
“I wouldn’t be able to do it without 10 other guys I played on the field with,” Stahl said. “Coach Bailey, Coach (Tim) Ripple, Coach (Tom) Feichtel, Coach (Mike) Sabol. All the coaches top to bottom. All the players I played with the past four years, I wouldn’t be able to be me without them.”
He was Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year after the Rams’ 11-3 season in 2021.
“The academic and athletic part of it was definitely a big key,” Stahl said of Washington & Jefferson. “They have a championship type of mentality there. They like to win. That’s something I fell in love with over the past four years – 45-7. It’s definitely home and it felt like a real place.”
His parents Meghan Stahl-Skinner and Andy Skinner, as well as younger brother Cavan, participated in the signing ceremony at the Richland High School Library on Monday afternoon. Bailey and several Rams coaches also attended.
Stahl plans to major in political science.
Washington & Jefferson coach Mike Sirianni is in his 20th season and has a 167-40 career record after an 8-3 mark in 2021.
“Coach Sirianni wants a great relationship with his quarterback and I feel I could give him something like that,” Stahl said. “Fire with fire. He knows the ins and outs of the game. I’m excited to be coached by him and take my game to the next level.”
