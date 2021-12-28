Richland senior Kellan Stahl picked up his third all-state selection from the Pennsylvania Football Writers as the 2021 teams in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A were announced on Tuesday.
Stahl, a quarterback on the 2A squad, led a group of seven area players spread across the 1A and 2A teams.
Blacklick Valley’s Nathan Schilling earned his second all-state nod at linebacker in 1A, where he was joined by Conemaugh Valley running back Logan Kent.
Stahl’s Richland teammate Griffin LaRue was picked as a defensive back on the 2A list, which also saw Conemaugh Township wideout Jackson Byer take home his second selection from the writers, as did Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong at receiver. Forest Hills’ Damon Crawley (RB) made the 2A list for the first time.
No area players were named to the Class 3A team.
• Stahl, a four-year starter with three years as starting quarterback, led the 11-3 Rams to their fourth consecutive District 6 Class 2A title and another state playoff appearance. He completed 165 of 282 passes for 2,777 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed 89 times for 408 yards and 12 scores. At safety, he made 38 tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. An all-state selection as both a junior and a sophomore, Stahl finished with a Richland- and Cambria County-record 7,278 passing yards (439 of 764) with 96 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,902 career yards and 36 rushing TDs.
“So much of what he’s done over the past four years has been all about the team,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “For him to finish his career with being named all-state three straight years – it’s something that nobody has ever done at Richland before.”
• LaRue, set to continue his career at Robert Morris, had six interceptions and 22 tackles. He holds the school’s record for career interceptions (14). On offense, he made 62 catches for 981 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.
“Knowing that he’s going to Robert Morris to play on the defensive side of the ball, I think it’s fitting that he was named all-state as a defensive back,” Bailey said.
• An all-state selection as a defensive back his junior year, Byer made 56 catches for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns during a pandemic-interrupted season that included only nine games for the Indians. On defense, Byer recorded 33 tackles with three interceptions.
“He’s just so unselfish,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said.
“He started as our quarterback as a sophomore and then moved out to wide receiver to help the team. First thing is his unselfishness, and then his outstanding athletic ability and his knowledge of the game. He just gets it and is able to get to all of the right spots when we need him.”
• Whysong, an all-state pick as a junior, followed up in 2021 by catching 50 passes for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 1,142 all-purpose yards, an average of 103.8 a game. On defense, Whysong made 38 tackles, three picks and one fumble recovery.
“Matt made a lot of clutch catches,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “If the ball was up for grabs. you knew he was going to be the one to come down with it. He did that time after time throughout his career.
“Quarterbacks developed a special confidence in him. If they put the ball up there, he was going to come down with it.”
• Crawley, who also played as wildcat QB for the Rangers, topped the state with 2,601 rushing yards on 236 carries at the time of his team’s elimination in the District 6 Class 2A title game against Richland. He scored 35 rushing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in 12 of 13 games and surpassed 200 rushing yards five times.
He rushed for five touchdowns in a game twice and had four rushing TDs in three other games. He completed 10 of 28 passes for 217 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He made 51 tackles with two sacks and four passes defensed.
Crawley ran for 320 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Chestnut Ridge, and had 269 yards and five rushing touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Bald Eagle Area in the District 6 playoffs. Overall, he scored 224 points.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him and a great accomplishment for our team as well,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “He worked really hard to get to where he’s at athletically, and we’re very proud of him.”
- On the Class 1A team, Schilling broke his school’s career record with 413 tackles. As a senior, he had 141 tackles, including 93 solo stops, and was within three tackles of tying the school single-season mark. He averaged 14.1 tackles a game and had five sacks in 2021.
“We call him ‘The Machine’ ” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “He’s a dynamic linebacker. He’s one of those linebackers that can play sideline to sideline. He loves playing special teams.
“He’s a team leader. First one in the weight room, last one to leave. It’s a well-deserved honor.”
• Kent averaged 192.2 rushing yards a game and 8.1 yards per carry while finishing with 2,114 yards and 19 touchdowns on 262 carries. He surpassed 100 yards rushing in 10 of his team’s 12 games. In the past two seasons, he has rushed for 3,041 yards on 373 carries.
“He had set in his mind since Day 1 that he wanted to beat the single-season rushing record,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “He worked really hard in the offseason to be able to do that. The work that he put in and then seeing him put that out on the football field, to me was pretty special.”
Class 1A state champion Bishop Guilfoyle saw Justin Wheeler, a Penn Cambria graduate, share coach of the year honors with Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold.
The Marauders placed five players on the Class 1A team, with quarterback Karson Kiesewtter taking home player of the year laurels.
Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine was the player of the year in Class 3A, with three Scarlet Dragons getting all-state nods.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.