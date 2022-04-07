On Thursday, the Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association released its inaugural first through third all-star teams and award winners.
Richland senior Trent Rozich was named Player of the Year, Bishop Carroll Catholic Nate Dumm earned Defensive Player of the Year and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Colby Cannizzaro was selected as Freshman of the Year.
On the girls side, Forest Hills senior Remi Smith garnered Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Westmont Hilltop’s Christiana Gordon was voted Freshman of the Year.
An all-star game will be held in May. An all-academic team will also be honored during halftime of the contest.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Trystan Fornari, Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins, Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold and Mason McCarthy and Portage’s Kaden Claar were voted to the boys’ first team.
The second team consists of Cambria Heights’ Bernie Whiteford, Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill, Portage’s Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko and Richland’s Kellan Stahl.
Central Cambria’s Daric Danchanko, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent, Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda, Penn Cambria’s Easton Semelsberger, Richland’s Sam Penna and Westmont Hilltop’s Ryan Craft were named to the third team.
Listed on honorable mention were Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Evan Amigh, Dumm, Spencer Myers and Luke Repko, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Cannizzaro and Mason Nash, Blacklick Valley’s Rudy Lanzendorfer and Cody Williams, Cambria Heights’ Quin Mazenko, Caleb Whiteford and Nate Wholaver, Ferndale’s Ethan Haney and Bruce Moore, Forest Hills’ Devon Brezovec, Si McGough and Dylan Pasquerilla, Glendale’s Logen Krepps, Greater Johnstown’s Donte Tisinger, Northern Cambria’s Zach Taylor, Penn Cambria’s Kyle Reese, Portage’s Gavin Gouse and Westmont Hilltop’s Austin Svencer.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lexi Martin and Bailey Shriver, Penn Cambria’s Emily Hite and Richland’s Bella Burke and Jordyn Kinsey were named to the first team.
The second team consists of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Savannah Smorto, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bria Bair, Forest Hills’ Lexi Henderson and Lexi Koeck and Portage’s Ari Wozniak.
Cambria Heights’ Bryce Burkey, Conemaugh Valley’s Anna Gunby, Penn Cambria’s Marah Saleme, Portage’s Maryn Swank and Westmont Hilltop’s Beth Buettner were voted to the third team.
Listed on honorable mention are Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Madison Ostinowsky, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Gianna Gallucci and Allyana Stephens, Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger, Morgan Slebodnick, Kristin Szymusiak and Nikki Zimmerman, Cambria Heights’ Maddie Bender and Malina Gaida, Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich, Conemaugh Valley’s Emma Grecek and Hailey Stiffler, Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman, Samantha Himes, Maisen Sechrengost and Angelina Wagner, Forest Hills’ Anna Burkey and Addison Schirato, Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling, Greater Johnstown’s Meeya Gause, Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller, Penn Cambria’s Daijah Lilly, Portage’s Brooke Bednarski, Alex Chobany and Sydni Sossong, Richland’s Julianna Stem and Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Berg, Carissa Krall and Kendal Shingler.
