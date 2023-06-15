Sam Penna has been a part of the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic for nearly his entire life.
The Richland High School standout initially tagged along with his father, Jim Penna, the public address announcer at the annual game for the past two decades.
Then, the younger Penna served as a water boy during the battles between the North and South squads. He participated in youth clinics held in conjunction with the event.
So, there is no place Sam Penna would rather conclude his high school career than Trojan Stadium on Friday night (7 p.m.). When he hears his father call out his name during the pre-game introductions, Sam Penna knows emotions will run high in the press box, in the stands and on the field.
“For me this is a dream come true,” said Sam Penna, who will play slot receiver on the North squad. “My dad has announced this game ever since I was little, so I’ve been a water boy in this game since I was little.”
Jim Penna said he first brought Sam to the Lantzy game at age 4. The youngster accompanied his dad in the press box, taking in all the hoopla surrounding the season-ending all-star game.
“Those guys in the game were larger than life to him,” Jim Penna said of his son. “He still has a set of receiving gloves a player gave him.”
Jim Penna is well-known as an announcer, formerly at Ferndale High School football games and as a television and radio broadcaster. The longtime Richland football announcer is a master of reading the in depth introductions at the Lantzy contest, a part of the program that lasts almost 30 minutes.
This year will be a bit more challenging.
“Because Sam’s been around this game for so long, it’s not just a great honor to be a player, it’s a dream come true for him,” Jim Penna said. “It’s going to be a lot of emotion. How much he’s invested as a player, a leader, a team player.
“You try to separate yourself from it but it won’t be possible,” Jim Penna continued. “I’ll be glad to say it, get it out and move onto the next kid.”
Sam Penna quarterbacked Richland to an undefeated regular season and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship. He passed for 2,114 yards and 24 touchdowns.
As an underclassman, Penna was a receiver who caught 60 career passes for 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. At defensive back, he had 11 interceptions.
He will join the St. Francis University football team as a wide receiver this fall.
Sam Penna will have one final opportunity to play at the high school level on Friday for North coach Sam Shutty of Northern Cambria and offensive coordinator Tony Penna Jr., his cousin, the former Conemaugh Township coach. And, he’ll hear Jim Penna serving two roles, dad and announcer, as he calls Sam's name.
“It’s going to be really cool, especially since he’s done it since I was really young,” Sam Penna said. “You’ll definitely hear the ‘cry’ in his voice when he says my name.”
Lantzy generations: The Lantzy game has been a community – and family – tradition since 1971.
Forest Hills’ Colby Rearick is on the South defense. His father Josh Rearick made 11 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns and was the North MVP while representing the Rangers in 2000.
Colby’s uncle Travis Rearick, Josh’s brother, played quarterback in the 2007 Lantzy game.
Colby’s grandfather (Josh and Travis’ father), Forest Hills’ Randy Rearick was a running back and scored a touchdown in the first Lantzy game in 1971.
Forest Hills' Devon Brezovec, Jeremy Burda and Colten Danel are following the footsteps of their fathers in the all-star clash. Devon's father, Anthony Brezovec, was selected to play in 1998, but was unable to participate due to injury. Colten's dad, Matt Danel, competed in the 1997 game. James Burda, Jeremy’s dad, represented Portage in 1993.
Bedford's Kevin Ressler has had three previous family members compete in the game. His older brother Steven Ressler played in 2021. Kevin Ressler's cousins Dylan Arnold and Justin Arnold were in the 2019 and 2022 games, respectively.
Northern Cambria wide receiver/defensive back Peyton Myers is on the North offense. His uncle Matt Edmiston of Northern Cambria played in the 2002 game and Peyton’s great uncles, Bruce Moriconi (1980) and Brian Moriconi (1982) also participated in the all-star game.
