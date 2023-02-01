In his first year as the starting quarterback, Sam Penna passed for 2,114 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Richland High School football team won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title.
The Rams senior earned first-team quarterback status on The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team and was a second-team pick as an athlete on the Pennsylvania Football News all-state squad.
At the next level, Penna will move to a position he played most of his football life.
Penna signed a letter-of-intent to become a wide receiver at St. Francis University, a NCAA Division I FCS program in the Northeast Conference. Chris Villarrial coached the Red Flash to a 9-3 record, with a 7-0 conference mark and a berth in the 2022 FCS playoffs.
“I’m very excited,” said Penna, who will major in psychology at St. Francis.
“I could run routes all day.”
This season, signal-caller Penna had two receptions for 10 yards on option passes. But his resume at wide receiver includes 60 career catches for 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. At defensive back, Penna had 11 career interceptions.
“I’ve mainly been a receiver and a defensive back growing up, with a little bit of quarterbacking, here and there,” said Penna, the son of Jim and Beth Penna.
“Going into senior year, Coach Bailey said I’m the quarterback because we needed a guy. I stepped up and played. They helped me through it. It was fun.”
The “fun” included 11 consecutive wins to open the season, although the Rams’ streak of four consecutive District 6 Class 2A titles ended with a semifinal round loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Penna completed 131 of 192 passes, a 68.2% completion rate, in 2022. He threw only four interceptions.
“Sam meant so much to our program as a receiver, a defensive back and at quarterback his senior year,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “He’s really a natural receiver. He’s one of the best route runners that I’ve seen.
“He’ll bring unbelievable leadership to their locker room. He was one of the best leaders that we’ve ever had here at Richland. He just had the knack to make everyone around him better.”
Penna has been around the St. Francis football program for years, which made him more comfortable and confident in his choice. The Red Flash team had “adopted” one of Penna’s elementary school classmates.
Sam tagged along to games and often was on the sideline as a youngster.
“It’s definitely been a long, hard process. I’ve done the research. I visited a lot of places,” Penna said. “St. Francis has been the place that felt like home to me.
“It’s close. I love the coaching staff. I love the campus. I’ve been going to games since I was little. It’s just a great atmosphere I want to be a part of.”
Villarrial has Richland graduate Marco Pecora as an associate head coach/offensive coordinator and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Scott Lewis as defensive coordinator.
Pecora was a three-year letterwinner on the University of Pittsburgh team, and Lewis, a record-breaking linebacker with the Red Flash, is in the St. Francis Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I have so much respect for Coach Villarrial,” Bailey said.
“Their coordinators are local guys and I think they’ve made a focus on keeping some of the local kids around.
“Sam knows it’s really good football and he’s committed to working hard and someday to break their lineup.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
