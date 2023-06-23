Brady Moran gained momentum at the outset of Friday’s first round in the City Championship at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
The former Richland High School and Indiana (Pa.) Crimson Hawks player followed up with a strong finish to lead the 24-player field after the opening day of the 54-hole event.
“Birdie on No. 1 here is always a goal of mine,” said Moran, had made birdie putts on 1 and 3 as well No. 7 for a 3-under-par 32 on the front nine.
“I played No. 1 well over par probably in the past City Championships,” Moran said. “It was good to get off to a hot start.”
Moran finished his round at 6-under-par 65 and holds a two-stroke lead over defending champion Thomas Facciani, who had a 4-under 67.
“I hit the ball well. I had a couple miscues on the front, giving back the birdies,” said Facciani, who resides in Pittsburgh and regularly plays at Hickory Heights Golf Club in South Fayette Township. “But then on the back nine, it was a little bit better.
“The greens were good. I made a couple putts on the back and coupled that with good ball-striking and had a decent round.”
Derek Hayes, who won four City Championship titles in the past six years (Facciani won the other two), is third at 2-under 69.
“I got off to a pretty good start, hit it close on a couple holes, made a couple good putts,” said Hayes, who had birdies on 3, 4 and 6 on the front and 12 and 13 on the back. “I bogeyed 9 but that still was a good front nine.
“Then, 10 kind of bit me,” added Hayes, who shot a 6 for a double bogey on the hole. “I hit a good drive and a good second shot. I just hit it over the back of the green, not a good spot to be. I hit a decent chip and 3-putted.
“Double (bogeys) kind of kill the round. It’s tough to shoot anything crazy low if you do that. I made a couple birdies coming in to keep myself in the mix.”
After starting with a birdie, Moran built momentum by shooting for par on the 462-yard second hole. He then sank his second birdie of the round on the 497-yard third hole.
“I had 170 yards in on No. 2 and ended up making par,” he said. “Hit into the trees on the left and made a good par. That was two momentum-builders that happened back to back.”
Overall, Moran made seven birdies.
On the back nine, he ran off birdie putts on 10, 11 and 12 before his only bogey on 13. Moran closed with a birdie on No. 18.
“Those were pretty nonchalant, just easy,” Moran said of his early birdies on the back nine. “One was a 2-putt.
“One was a chip. A real close shot. No. 10, I almost holed out.
“On 13, I hit it into the trees just off to the right, slightly off the fairway,” he said. “It got stuck in a nest of roots. I had to chop it out and try to make par. Thankfully, I got it out and righted the ship.”
Facciani, who has three City Championship wins (2022, 2019, 2012), made back-to-back birdies on 2 and 3, but gave back those strokes with bogeys on 5 and 7.
On the back nine, Facciani a 4-under 32 with birdie putts on 12, 15, 16 and 18.
“I did get a good break on the back nine, No. 16 on the back, I had a lucky break. I came out of a tree, wedged it up and made a putt for birdie,” Facciani said.
Aaron Patalune shot even-par 70 to place fourth after one round. Tim Smith and Nolan Pritts tied for fifth at 4-over 75.
The second round will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the championship event will conclude on Sunday.
“I know it’s going to be a dogfight,” Moran said. “If I keep it around this number, chances are good. But a two-stroke or four-stroke lead against Derek (Hayes) or Thomas (Facciani) could be eliminated in two holes. Just got to keep playing the way I played and keep it rolling.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.