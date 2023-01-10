Versatile Richland High School back Evan McCracken and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors pitcher Tyler Dancu each earned the Point Stadium Award for their 2022 performances.
McCracken scored three touchdowns in a span of four Rams’ snaps and had 175 all-purpose yards in a 38-0 victory over McCort-Carroll Catholic during Week 3 on Sept. 9.
McCracken carried 14 times and rushed for 167 yards, an average of 11.9 a carry. The 5-foot-9 Rams junior scored a 34-yard touchdown run, added a game-long 55-yard TD dash and scored from 18 yards out over the course of four plays during three Richland possessions that made it 28-0.
On defense, McCracken made five tackles and posted one sack.
Richland won its first 11 games and claimed the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship before falling to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in a District 6 Class 2A semifinal, halting a string of four consecutive district titles by the Rams.
McCracken won the Point Stadium Award for the fall season.
Dancu took the spring-summer honors based on his nine-inning, complete-game outing that earned Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff title and a spot in the AAABA Tournament.
The right-hander pitched a two-hitter as PCCA beat Martella’s Pharmacy 6-1 to clinch the playoff crown on July 23.
Dancu threw 140 pitches, 82 for strikes. He struck out 13 and walked four.
The Seton Hill University product retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, with the lone baserunner in that stretch reaching on an error.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won the JCBL championship and eventually advanced to the AAABA Tournament title game before falling to the New Orleans Boosters.
McCracken and Dancu each will receive a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Helsel family of Johnstown/Pittsburgh. The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies oversees the scholarship.
