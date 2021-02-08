Aiden Marshall developed into one of the top offensive tackles in the state over the past two seasons at Richland High School.
Now, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound all-state player has an opportunity to continue a family tradition at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Marshall signed a letter-of-intent to major in safety science and play NCAA Division II football under Crimson Hawks coach Paul Tortorella. Marshall and his family joined Richland coach Brandon Bailey during a signing ceremony on Monday at the high school library.
“Aiden did a great job for us this year, and he was an all-state performer,” said Bailey, whose team won its third consecutive District 6 Class 2A title last fall and made a third straight PIAA playoff appearance. “He was one of the main reasons we had such success on the field. We think he has a high ceiling.
“He’s kind of a late bloomer,” added Bailey. “He wasn’t a kid who was a starter as a freshman or even as a sophomore. He kind of developed a little bit later, and we think he can really realize his potential at IUP.”
His father, Mike Marshall, also might have been labeled a late-bloomer at IUP. A standout football player and wrestler at Bedford High School, Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps before attending IUP in the 1990s, emerging as an often dominant defensive end despite being several years older than most players.
“I’ve just got to get farther than him,” Aiden Marshall said of his father inspiring him. “He made it far. I’ve got to get farther than him.”
Dad set a pretty high bar. Mike Marshall had 35.5 career sacks, was a three-time All-PSAC first team pick and Division II All-American who played on a national runner-up team.
“Me and him lift three days a week together,” Aiden Marshall said. “My mom makes me food to get bigger.”
Aiden was joined on Monday by his father, mother Karen, and sisters Avery and Lanie.
His Rams family was there in spirit due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines preventing the traditional gatherings of friends and teammates at signings.
Marshall was part of a Richland line many area coaches considered among the region’s best in recent seasons. Connor Rager, Nathan Kniss, Bryce Batche and Marshall were seniors and Aidan Thomas, a junior.
“We all played for four years together and I think that made our bond even stronger,” Marshall said of a group that helped the Rams go 34-4 the past three seasons. “We were able to communicate and get it done.”
Projected as an offensive tackle at IUP, Marshall is a two-year letterman and a Pennsylvania Football News first-team all-state selection at tackle as a senior. He was part of two Rams’ state quarterfinalist teams and one state semifinalist.
“They have the major I want, safety sciences. The campus is beautiful. I like it,” Marshall said of IUP. “I chose (IUP) because I went on many visits and was not really sure about playing football, but when I went on this visit, it made me feel at home and it changed any doubts I had about football. The reputation that they have for safety science was way too hard to pass up, and (the prospects of) after graduating finding a well-paying job that helps me start my life.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
