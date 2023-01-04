Appropriately, Richland High School senior Jordyn Kinsey netted the 1,000th point of her career while working inside the paint on Wednesday night at the Sports Center.
Kinsey banked a shot off the glass with two Greater Johnstown defenders around her. The basket with 6:53 left in the second quarter gave her eight at that moment, and 1,000 even in her career.
Kinsey finished with 19 points and 1,011 career tallies as the host Rams beat the youthful Trojans 65-48.
“It was exciting, stressful. I’m just happy I got it,” Kinsey said while holding a commemorative basketball, with a line of silver balloons making the number 1,000 behind her. “It was crazy. A fun experience. All eyes on me. It was kind of nerve-wracking.”
Kinsey fronted a balanced attack by the 5-2 Rams.
Emma Matejovich scored 15 points, with three 3-pointers. Lanie Marshall netted 11 points with eight rebounds, and Avery Marshall had 10 points.
Laiken Roman finished with nine points and seven boards.
“It’s very important for us to have that balance,” Kinsey said. “There are not that many girls. All of us have to distribute it equally, put in the effort and get the win.”
Richland coach Paul Johnson appreciated the effort by his veteran post player, who also had seven boards.
“She’s been a cornerstone since Day 1 as a freshman,” Johnson said. “She came in and had such big shoes to fill. Just building this program almost around her, to see her finally get an accomplish like that means so much.”
Johnson said Kinsey’s reaching 1,000 while toiling in the paint was fitting.
“She’s a powerhouse,” the Rams coach said. “She doesn’t try to vary from her game. She knows what she does well, and she does it.”
Greater Johnstown coach Xavier Thomas starts four freshmen and a senior. Two of those freshmen, Zaniyah Reed (19 points) and Nalonai Tisinger (14), led the 4-5 Trojans in scoring on Wednesday.
“We’re starting four freshmen pretty much every game,” Thomas said. “We have a sophomore and a junior who play some, and our two seniors play a lot. Our freshmen battle and fight. They’re ready for the moment. They just need the experience.”
Greater Johnstown was as close as 11-9 on an early Reed 3-pointer, but Richland built a 25-12 lead after one quarter. The Rams led 37-23 at the half.
Greater Johnstown had several runs to cut into the margin, but Richland answered each time.
“We were fighting,” Thomas said. “We dug ourselves a little hole early, plus it was an emotional night for them and we had to match their emotions.
“We fought our way back. We’re young. We’re going to keep battling. We’re close. We’re real close.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
