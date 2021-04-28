ALTOONA – Richland’s Vignesh Elangovan had to wait an additional year for his third shot at a District 6 Class 2A boys’ singles tennis championship after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
The Rams senior didn’t wait long to take control of the title match as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Juniata’s Max Lauver at the Herb Ferris Tennis Courts at Mansion Park.
“I was a little nervous at first, but my coach and my parents told me to calm down, play my game, and I was able to do that,” Elangovan said.
Lauver did manage to keep it close early in the first set as Elangovan led the match just 2-1, but from there, it wasn’t that close on the scoreboard again.
“He’s a great kid, so coachable,” Richland coach Bill Stanko said.
“He’s the best kid on the team, but the first to come and ask for advice or help. Some kids, they don’t want it. Viggy, he’s always so receptive. He’s a great kid to work with.”
Stanko believes Elangovan’s ability to wear down opponents helped him capture district gold in convincing fashion.
“He just keeps digging in, just keeps playing his game,” Stanko said. “Sometimes you’re still a little bit uneasy, sometimes I’ve seen sets turn around, sometimes it’s difficult.”
“This is three years in the making for him. He’s well respected in the Johnstown league. He’s probably the third or fourth best player. He’s very well-known and works hard.”
Elangovan did, though, have to fight for a couple of match points as Lauver managed to fight off five opportunities.
“(Lauver) never quit,” Stanko said. “I think Viggy just wears you down. He pounds that ball in the corner and it’s that relentless pressure. Eventually, it overcomes you.”
Elangovan was also appreciative of the opportunity to capture the district title on the third opportunity.
“This was my goal ever since coming into high school,” Elangovan said. “It’s crazy, unbelievable. I don’t know how to describe it.”
Elangovan lost to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Ryne Talko in the 2019 district singles finals.
Elangovan will now try to add state gold to his resume as he moves on to the PIAA boys’ singles tennis championship at the Hershey Racquet Club on May 28-29.
