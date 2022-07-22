EUGENE, Oregon – Richland High School graduate and University of Virginia javelin thrower Ethan Dabbs represented the United States among the best track and field competitors at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.
Dabbs had a throw of 72.81 meters to place 14th in his group and rank 27th in the men's event at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Anderson Peters of Grenada led the competition with a javelin throw of 89.91 meters on Thursday.
The javelin competition continues on Saturday with the top-12 finishers from Thursday's first-round of competition.
Dabbs won the USATF outdoor javelin title on June 26 and qualified for the World Championships based on his No. 31 world ranking.
The University of Virginia senior’s best mark of the season came at the ACC Championships, where his throw of 272-0 (82.92 meters) won him his third consecutive conference crown in the event. Dabbs also won silver at the NCAA Championships this season.
The former Richland standout won the 2018 PIAA Class 2A javelin title while throwing for the Rams.
