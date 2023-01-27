ENGADIN, Switzerland – Richland High School and Penn State University graduate Daniel Barefoot competed in the second day of the BMW International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships at St. Moritz-Celerina in Engadin, Switzerland, on Friday.
Team USA’s Barefoot, 32, ranked 26th after completing his third heat of the World Championship event. Barefoot’s overall time through three heats was 3:28.17.
Florian Austin was the highest finisher on Team USA with a four-heat total time of 4:35.08, which ranked 19th. Andrew Blaser of Team USA competed in three heats and was 25th at 3:27.25.
Great Britain’s Matt Weston ranked first with a 4:28.71 after four heats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.