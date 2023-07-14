A golf fundraiser to benefit Richland High School graduate and Team USA athlete Daniel Barefoot will be held on Aug. 26 at Windber Country Club.
Barefoot has been competing for Team USA in the sport of skeleton since 2017 and has been on the U.S. National Team since 2019.
The graduate of both Richland (2008) and Penn State University (2013) competes in international races every winter. His goal is to accumulate enough points to represent the United States in the 2024 World Championships in Winterberg, Germany.
The fourth annual golf fundraiser will begin with a luncheon at noon and competition at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Windber Country Club. Deadline to register is Aug. 10.
For more information, call 814-619-5095 or email danbarefoot.usa@gmail.com.
