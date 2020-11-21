Daniel Barefoot Team USA

Daniel Barefoot

 The Tribune-Democrat

Richland High School graduate Daniel Barefoot placed ninth in the USA Skeleton men's selection races on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York.

Barefoot had a combined time of 1:52.86 (55.87, 56.69).

John Daly of Smithtown, New York, finished first in the men's USA Skeleton selection race to secure a spot on the national team. Daly had a combined time of 1:49.71 (54.64, 55.07).

Barefoot only began participating in skeleton after a Google search introduced him to potential Olympic sports that athletes might be able to learn without a lot of previous experience.

He signed up for his first combine in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016. Barefoot juggled a full-time, 9-to-5 job he had landed after graduating from Penn State University in 2013.

Since then, he’s worked his way from the developmental/rookie level, to the North American Cup Tour for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), to the Intercontinental Cup Tour (2019-20).

His goal is to reach the World Cup Tour, which is the highest level and produces the U.S. Olympic skeleton team.

