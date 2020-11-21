Richland High School graduate Daniel Barefoot placed ninth in the USA Skeleton men's selection races on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York.
Barefoot had a combined time of 1:52.86 (55.87, 56.69).
John Daly of Smithtown, New York, finished first in the men's USA Skeleton selection race to secure a spot on the national team. Daly had a combined time of 1:49.71 (54.64, 55.07).
Barefoot only began participating in skeleton after a Google search introduced him to potential Olympic sports that athletes might be able to learn without a lot of previous experience.
He signed up for his first combine in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016. Barefoot juggled a full-time, 9-to-5 job he had landed after graduating from Penn State University in 2013.
Since then, he’s worked his way from the developmental/rookie level, to the North American Cup Tour for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), to the Intercontinental Cup Tour (2019-20).
His goal is to reach the World Cup Tour, which is the highest level and produces the U.S. Olympic skeleton team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.