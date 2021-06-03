The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association recently announced Richland’s Brandon Bailey and Bedford’s Kevin Steele were each named coaches of the year.
Richland went 8-2 and won its third straight District 6 Class 2A championship. The Rams’ lone losses were to Bedford (Class 3A semifinalist) and eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
Bedford finished 10-1 and earned Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5-9 Class 3A subregional titles. The Bisons advanced to the PIAA semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Central Valley.
Both Bailey and Steele were chosen to coach in the 50th Ken Lantzy All-Star Football Classic, set to be played at 7 p.m. on June 18 at Trojan Stadium.
