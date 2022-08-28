JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 24 hours after kickoff, the Richland Rams and Forest Hills Rangers completed their season-opening contest that ended in a thrilling 26-23 victory for the host Rams on Saturday night at Herlinger Field.
“We tell our kids about being the standard in District 6 and that’s our goal to be the best program,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said. “We didn’t play like it on Friday night, but we corrected a lot of those mistakes (Saturday).”
Friday night’s portion of the game was delayed and eventually postponed due to lightning, but before Mother Nature struck, it was the Rangers offense posting a long touchdown drive.
Colten Danel opened a standout performance by rushing eight times on the opening possession for 65 yards and a score. Danel also converted the two-point attempt to put Forest Hills up 8-0.
Immediately following the Rangers score, lightning was spotted and the teams were ushered to the locker rooms where they remained until the game was called off and rescheduled for Saturday evening.
Both sides reconvened at Herlinger Field on Saturday, and with no dangerous weather in the forecast, picked up where they left off, delivering a memorable clash.
Play resumed with Forest Hill kicking off and the Rams offense taking the field for the first time. It was a short-lived series for the Rams after Sam Penna had his pass intercepted by Ben Harteis on the first play from scrimmage.
The Rams' defense had Penna's back as Luke Feichtel picked off Jake Poldiak just a few plays later.
Penna marched the Rams down the field in search of points. A converted fourth down set the Rams up inside the five-yard line where Evan McCracken took the snap out of the wildcat formation and powered home for the score.
Penna admitted to some nerves, but was able to shake them off to lead the Richland offense in his first start.
“I was a little nervous to start off but once I got those out we were able to get things going. My teammates make things easy for me," Penna said. "They block and makes plays and make me look good.”
Penna followed up the touchdown with a successful two-point pass to Ryan McGowan to knot the contest at 8 in the second quarter.
With the game back on level terms, the two sides traded punts before the Rams defense forced its second turnover of the night. Danel ran into a wall of Rams defenders around midfield and put the ball on the turf where it was recovered by Richland.
Two plays later, the Rams were back in the end zone thanks again to Penna and McCracken. Alone in the backfield, Penna stepped back and uncorked a pass downfield that fell into the arms of a streaking McCracken behind the defense and into the end zone for a 53-yard score to put the Rams in front for the first time 14-8.
It was a short-lived deficit for Forest Hills as quarterback Jake Poldiak moved the offense down the field and connected with Jeremy Burda on an eight-yard pass to give the Rangers a 15-14 at the break.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game obviously,” Rangers coach Justin Myers said. “Were able to run the ball and throw it downfield a bit. It’s encouraging to battle a team like this.”
Taking the second-half kickoff, Richland wasted no time in reclaiming the lead.
It was Penna and McCracken connecting again, this time a swing pass that McCracken took behind the line of scrimmage, using his breakaway speed to evade defenders go untouched 51 yards for a 20-15 Rams advantage.
“I caught it and saw Ryan (McGowan) had a great block on the outside and I thought I could make it,” McCracken said. “I saw dudes coming and said I got to go and I accelerated and took off and just didn’t look back.”
It was a big night for both Penna and McCracken, who played key roles for the Rams' offense. Penna completed 15 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while McCracken totaled 163 yards from scrimmage to go along with his three touchdowns.
That score held into the fourth quarter before the Rangers took the lead once again. A mix of run and pass eventually led the Rangers down to the 1-yard line where they faced fourth down.
As they had done many times already, they relied on the legs of Danel who powered across the goal line for the touchdown. Daniel then posted the conversion in the same fashion to put the Rangers up 23-20 with under nine minutes left.
Needing one more big drive to try and mount a comeback, Penna led the Rams offense back onto the field where they delivered one more time.
They methodically moved the ball down the field on the ground and through the air until they were inside the Rangers’ 5-yard line and knocking on the door. Senior Grayden Lewis took the handoff and bullied his way into the end zone, giving the hosts a 26-23 edge.
With just under four minutes left, the Rangers' offense went back to work seeking to land one final blow, but it was the Rams' defense who landed the knockout punch, delivering four stops that turned the ball over on downs and sealed the victory.
“It’s a win and I’m happy with that,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.