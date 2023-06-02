One day after they graduated, a trio of Richland High School student-athletes officially committed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college during a ceremony on Friday morning.
Brock Batche is set to play football at Grove City College, Zach Hancock will compete on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown track and field squad and Brady Huss will hit the links with the Penn State DuBois golf team.
• Batche’s knee injury suffered before the 2022 football season helped spark his desire to play at the next level.
After leading the Rams with 90 tackles, including nine stops for loss of yardage and three sacks, in 2021, Batche only logged three snaps during his senior campaign.
“It was when I got hurt and I had to sit around and watch the games,” Batche detailed his decision to play college football. “I kind of realized how much the game meant to me and how much fun I had playing it. Right now, I’m almost back to full strength.”
Batche, who was named to the 2021 Tribune-Democrat all-area first team and was a member of the track and field team, was recruited as an inside linebacker to play in Grove City’s 4-3 defense.
The Wolverines, who compete at the NCAA Division III level within the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and are coached by Andrew DiDonato, went 8-3 in 2022.
“Of all the colleges I went to, I think Grove City was the most inviting,” said Batche, who was a 2022 PIAA state qualifier in track and field in javelin.
“The people there were really awesome. Their program is great. You sit down with the coaches, and they see you in the program and have a vision for you. I just think it was a good fit for me.”
Batche, who made 154 career tackles and eight sacks, will major in biology/health.
He reflected fondly on his time at Richland.
“This program has definitely been great to me,” Batche said. “I never thought that we would go on to win three district championships. This program has taught me a lot and I think it has definitely made me ready for the next level.”
Batche is the son of Rick and Jennifer Batche.
• Although football was his first love, Hancock is excited to join the Pitt-Johnstown track and field team as a thrower.
“I was always a two-sport athlete, football and track,” Hancock said.
“I love football, don’t get me wrong, but it’s just really hard on your body.
“I didn’t want to go through all four years of college playing football. I wanted to focus on academics. Being a football player would take up pretty much my whole life. I wanted to go for my second love, which is track and field. I love throwing the discus and shot.”
Hancock will major in business and join a track and field program led by coach Nick Ramirez. Pitt-Johnstown is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level. Hancock is already familiar with a couple of his future teammates.
“A few of my buddies, like Bryce Batche, go to UPJ,” Hancock said.
“He’s (Bryce Batche) throwing, too. He’s part of my inspiration for going there, too. They have a good program there.”
Hancock also compiled 87 tackles, 57 solo stops and 21 for loss of yardage, and seven sacks on the football team as a senior in 2022 to earn a spot on the all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team. Batche and Hancock helped the Richland football team earn three District 6 and two LHAC titles over their careers.
“Everything here at Richland is based on excellence, whether it be the football team or the track team,” Hancock said.
“Everyone does their best.
“You’re never allowed to just kind of go half. Whether it be on the football field every day or making sure you go to every summer workout, it teaches that discipline and doing stuff on your own.”
Hancock is the son of Kristie Harnish.
• Huss found a school that would allow him to pursue his rare major and a chance to continue his golfing career.
“I went on a tour of campus and I just loved the environment there,” Huss said. “I loved the people there. They were so nice and greeted me. I kind of felt at home there.”
The right-handed Huss is set to major in wildlife technology.
“They’re one of the best schools around for that degree,” said Huss, also a member of the basketball team that won the 2022 District 6 Class 3A crown.
The 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference golf selection will play golf under coach Mark Powell. Penn State DuBois competes in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference within the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
“I’ve always wanted to play golf and further my career,” Huss said.
“I’ve been playing golf since I was 12. I’ve had a lot of help with my dad and (Richland coach) J.J (Vasilko).
“They helped me find success. My Richland career was great. I couldn’t ask for a better school and better team to play for.”
Huss is the son of Bill and Tracy Huss.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.